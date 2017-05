Dec 11 Wall Street opened sharply lower on Friday as crude oil prices plumbed levels not seen in seven years on growing oversupply concerns.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 175.25 points, or 1 percent, to 17,399.5, the S&P 500 lost 18.17 points, or 0.89 percent, to 2,034.06 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 64.40 points, or 1.28 percent, to 4,980.77. (Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)