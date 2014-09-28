NEW YORK, Sept 28 JetBlue shares have
struggled compared with their airline peers this year, but the
arrival of a new chief executive could lead to sharp gains at
the low-cost airline, Barron's wrote in its Sept. 29 edition.
Earlier this month, JetBlue announced that Robin Hayes, its
president, would be taking over as chief executive, effective in
February. Analysts expect Hayes to focus more on profitability,
and "new prices and changes to some amenities could pay off
handsomely for shareholders," the financial publication wrote.
Barron's speculated that JetBlue shares could rise to $15 if
it initiates bag fees and other means of generating revenue,
citing Helane Becker, an analyst at Cowen. That target
represents upside of about 42 percent from JetBlue's Friday
closing price of $10.58.
JetBlue could increase the number of seats in some of its
planes by 8 percent if it shrinks leg room, "bringing in an
additional 18 cents in [earnings per share]," Barron's wrote,
citing Becker's analysis.
The stock is up 24 percent thus far in 2014, sharply
outperforming the S&P 500's 7.3 percent advance, though
it has lagged other airline names. Delta is up 33
percent this year, while American Airlines Group is up
42 percent and Southwest Airlines has soared nearly 80
percent.
