By Lewis Krauskopf
| NEW YORK, July 8
NEW YORK, July 8 Shares of many U.S. companies
that produce prescription medicines have been under pressure
this year, but the picture has been rosier for makers of
pacemakers, knee replacements and other medical devices.
While biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical companies
endure scrutiny over drug costs, medical device companies have
avoided that glare. Their sterling first-quarter results have
also helped draw investors seeking safety in healthcare.
The stocks have risen enough that they now look relatively
expensive, trading as a group at 19 times the next 12 months
earnings estimates compared to a five-year average of 15.8
times.
But drug prices could remain an issue through the U.S.
presidential election in November, and some investors say
medical device companies will keep their appeal if they report
solid second-quarter revenue and profits this month.
"You still don't know how nasty this is going to get on the
campaign trail," said Teresa McRoberts, portfolio manager at
Fred Alger Management in New York. "There are times when things
trade at premiums for reasons beyond fundamentals, and right now
one of them is the headline risk that I think is going to keep
medtech doing OK."
This year, the S&P 500 Health Care Equipment index
has surged about 15 percent, trouncing the roughly
1.5 percent rise for the overall S&P 500 healthcare sector
.
The eight best-performing stocks in the broader S&P
healthcare index in 2016 are medical device companies, including
orthopedics company Stryker, heart device makers Edwards
Lifesciences and Boston Scientific, and
diversified manufacturer C R Bard.
Large medical device companies on average posted organic
first-quarter revenue growth of 4.8 percent from a year earlier,
their best result in at least two years, Barclays analysts said
in a recent report.
Since then, executives have been generally positive about
U.S. volume trends, the Barclays analysts said.
Bihag Patel, senior research analyst at Nuveen Asset
Management in Minneapolis, said if the companies can sustain
mid-single-digit revenue growth in the second quarter, the
stocks should maintain their positive momentum.
Intuitive Surgical kicks off reporting season for
medical device companies on July 19, followed by Abbott
Laboratories on July 20 and Stryker on July 21.
"It's a group that's in favor right now, and if you want to
be exposed to healthcare it's very safe right now," Patel said.
Biotech and pharmaceutical shares face heightened risks from
criticism over pricing. Last fall, Democratic presidential
candidate Hillary Clinton shook the market with a tweet about
"price gouging." The approaching Republican and Democratic
conventions could put more pressure on the shares, McRoberts
said.
"I don't know if good earnings even get rewarded if it's
right around when you see whatever verbiage comes out of the
convention," McRoberts said.
In medtech, Nuveen's Patel said he liked several
cardiovascular device makers including Boston Scientific. He
also said shares of orthopedics company Zimmer Biomet Holdings
are relatively cheap.
Jeff Jonas, portfolio manager with Gabelli Funds, in Rye,
New York, favors Abbott, whose shares have lagged this year. But
Jonas has been selling some holdings in Medtronic and
Johnson & Johnson, which have run up.
"I think there are still pockets of value out there but
broadly speaking the sector is expensive," said Jonas.
Another hazard for medtech, according to RBC Capital Markets
analyst Glenn Novarro, would be if investors look more favorably
at biotech stocks, fueled by exciting clinical data for
experimental medicines or by more large-scale acquisitions of
biotech companies, similar to Sanofi's recent bid for
Medivation.
"The number one risk to medtech stock performance really is
a rotation back into biotech," Novarro said.
