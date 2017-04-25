By Chuck Mikolajczak
The Nasdaq Composite index
crossed the 6,000 threshold on Tuesday, aided by gains in a
handful of large-cap tech names, more than seventeen years
after it last marked a 1,000 point milestone.
The Nasdaq index first breached the 5,000 mark on
March 7, 2000 and closed above that level two days later during
the height of the tech boom. It had taken the index only
slightly more than three months to climb from the 4,000 level to
the 5,000 mark.
The top five U.S. companies by market capitalization, Apple
, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon
and Facebook, are Nasdaq components. Among them,
they have increased in market cap by more than $400 billion
since the start of the year.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)