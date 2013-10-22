(Adds analyst comment, short interest and options volume,
updates shares)
By Ryan Vlastelica and Angela Moon
NEW YORK Oct 22 Investors turned on Netflix Inc
on Tuesday, reversing early gains in a flurry of
selling that bore the hallmark of momentum traders getting out
of the high-flying stock.
After rising nearly 10 percent at the open, Netflix, the
year's best performer in the S&P 500 index, was met with
immediate selling that picked up once shares moved into negative
territory on the day. Volume spiked as shares fell, a sign of
hot money leaving the stock.
"Being such a big momentum trader-oriented name, I think
people were very quick to capitalize on the pullback from the
morning's highs," said Michael James, managing director of
equity trading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles.
Netflix shares were down 8 percent to $326.15 in afternoon
trading after rising as high as $389.16. More than 22 million
shares had changed hands, several times the stock's 50-day
average volume and the highest since late January.
Coming into the day, Netflix shares were up 282 percent on
the year. The company surprised investors by reporting
stronger-than-expected quarterly profits and subscriber growth
on Monday, sending its shares soaring.
"This is a horrible one-day reversal, taking out yesterday's
action. We saw both higher highs and lower lows today, which is
proof the stock is exhausted," said Frank Gretz, market analyst
and technician for Shields & Co in New York.
"This isn't a market killer but it will be more concerning
if it follows through on this decline tomorrow."
(Breakingviews: Netflix could turn troublesome euphoria into
useful cash )
The stock's gains this year have led many analysts to say
the stock is vastly overvalued, with a price-to-earnings ratio
of 113 that dwarfs the 16.44 ratio of its industry peers. Last
week the stock jumped 11 percent ahead of the earnings.
While more than a dozen brokerages raised their price
targets on the stock following the strong results, many of the
targets remain below Netflix's current share price, a sign that
even accelerated growth may not be enough to justify the
company's nearly $21 billion market cap.
In a letter to shareholders released in conjunction with the
results late Monday, Chief Executive Reed Hastings and Chief
Financial Officer David Wells downplayed some of the recent
share gains, calling them reminiscent of similar surges in 2003,
which preceded a sharp pullback. At that time, "we had solid
results compounded by momentum-investor-fueled euphoria," they
wrote.
Short interest in the stock fell about 15 percent from
mid-September to 6,956,792 shares as of Sept. 30, according to
the latest data from Nasdaq. It was the lowest level since the
end of July, suggesting that despite the stock's stunning gains,
fewer investors are betting on the downside.
Tuesday's selling in Netflix spread to other big winners
this year, including Tesla Motors Inc, Salesforce.com, and
Priceline.com. All were lower on the day.
"Once (Netflix) started weakening, you started seeing other
momentum names with high betas that have been big winners this
year and recently all started coming under significant
pressure," said James, referring to stocks that are generally
more volatile than the rest of the market.
In the options market, overall trading volume in Netflix was
more than four times greater than the recent daily average,
according to options analytics firm Trade Alert.
(Additional reporting by Doris Frankel and Caroline
Valetkevitch; Editing by John Wallace)