A Wall Street sign is seen outside of the New York Stock Exchange September 19, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

NEW YORK U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday after the April payroll report came in well below expectations.

The Labor Department said employers decreased hiring for the third straight month, adding 115,000 workers, below forecasts of 170,000 jobs. The unemployment rate, however, ticked down to 8.1 percent from 8.2 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 56.91 points, or 0.43 percent, at 13,149.68. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 7.07 points, or 0.51 percent, at 1,384.50. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 23.53 points, or 0.78 percent, at 3,000.77.

(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)