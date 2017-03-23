By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
| NEW YORK, March 23
NEW YORK, March 23 Concerns over U.S. President
Donald Trump's ability to deliver on promised healthcare reform,
tax cuts and other measures aimed at promoting economic growth
dealt U.S. stocks their worst shock in months this week, but
options traders are not rushing to protect themselves.
Signs the Trump Administration's push to win enough votes in
the U.S. House of Representatives dismantle former President
Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act tugged the benchmark U.S. S&P
500 stock index down more than 1 percent on Tuesday.
The increasingly fleeting nature of recent volatility
spikes, however, has made hedging with options an expensive
affair and it would take more than a one-day shock for investors
to shake off their hedging fatigue, options market experts said.
Tuesday's slide may have spurred some investors to reach
toward safe-haven assets like gold and the Japanese yen
, but there was no rush to load up on options-based
hedges.
"It's conditioning. Investors over the last several years
have been conditioned to believe that volatility is broadly
suppressed and if you get a little pullback it's going to be
bought very quickly, and before you know it you'll be at new
highs," MKM Partners derivatives strategist Jim Strugger said.
The S&P 500 has already recovered about half the ground lost
on Tuesday and was up 0.1 percent on Thursday.
But any hint of further trouble for Trump's agenda,
especially his proposed tax cut, could precipitate a stock
market correction, investors warn.
Still, traders in the options market are not quite ready to
rush to buy protection.
"We haven't seen a lot of big prints of people buying puts
and put spreads, that we usually start to see when we get a big
move down. We don't see a lot of signs of panic," said Alex
Kosoglyadov, director of equity derivatives at BMO Capital
Markets in New York.
Put options convey the right to sell shares at a fixed price
in the future and are often used to protect against market
declines. Calls, which convey the right to buy shares in the
future, are usually used for bullish bets.
While overall equity options activity leaned toward puts
slightly on Tuesday, traders have since resumed loading up on
calls.
On Thursday, 4.1 million call options had traded by 1:00
p.m. ET (1700 UTC), compared with 4 million puts.
In the recent past, investors who spent money on options
positions to protect against stock swings have seen their hedges
go unutilized even as the cost of buying protection has eaten
into return on investments.
"If you are a hedge fund and grandma has outperformed you
for the last seven years because she has not spent anything on
hedging, you have to finally make a decision on maybe taking the
cue from grandma," Strugger said.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Daniel Bases and
Dan Grebler)