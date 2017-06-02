By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
| NEW YORK, June 2
NEW YORK, June 2 U.S. stock price volatility is
at a more than two-decade low but you would hardly know that by
looking at options trading volume, which is on pace to beat the
last two years.
Options contracts are used by traders to both protect
themselves against big swings in the price of shares and to
speculate on the direction of price moves, and when markets get
quiet there is less reason to trade. Not so this year.
Average daily trading volume in listed options for the first
five months of 2017 was higher than in the comparable periods in
the prior two years, a Reuters analysis of data from equity
derivatives clearing house OCC showed.
"Volumes are holding pretty steady compared to the last few
years, despite the lack of volatility in the marketplace," said
Tom Lehrkinder, senior analyst at consultancy TABB Group.
Average daily trading volume in the first five months this
year stood at 16.5 million contracts, compared with 16.4 million
and 15.9 million contracts for the same periods in 2016 and
2015, respectively.
This at a time when daily moves in the benchmark S&P 500 is
extremely muted. The S&P 500 index's five-month rolling
close-to-close volatility in mid-May hit a 21-1/2 year low of
6.42 before ending the month at 6.98.
The CBOE Volatility Index, a barometer of expected
near-term stock moves, has averaged 11.8 for the January-May
period, the lowest ever for any comparable period.
"To have volume be either flat to up in a very low
volatility environment is kind of a big deal," said Henry
Schwartz, president at options analytics firm Trade Alert in New
York.
Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. election in November,
which set off a surge in stock prices, had a big role to play in
boosting options trading volumes, analysts said.
Investors who might have been caught off guard by the
post-election rally have turned to the options market as a
leveraged way to play catch-up.
"People are looking for alpha wherever they can find it,"
said Lehrkinder, referring to investment returns above benchmark
results.
The sharp drop in stock correlations - a measure of how much
stocks move in tandem - as investors picked winners and losers
under the Trump administration, also helped boost single stock
options volume, Trade Alert's Schwartz said.
Single stock options made up about 49.1 percent of overall
trading volume, up from 47.9 percent last year, according to
Trade Alert data.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Nick Zieminski)