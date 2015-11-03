NEW YORK Nov 3 U.S. small-cap stocks, which
have been lagging behind their large-cap brethren, may be poised
to take the lead if the nation's economy continues to show
modest growth and the dollar maintains its ascent.
The S&P 500 stock index has rallied nearly 13 percent
from its Aug. 25 low, while the small-cap Russell 2000
has advanced just 7.5 percent in that time.
The larger names have benefited from a dovish statement from
the U.S. Federal Reserve in September, easing concerns about a
slowdown in China's economy and an earnings season that has been
less bad than feared.
But with the dollar likely to strengthen in light of the
Fed's latest statement in October, which put a year-end rate
hike back on the table, and expected stimulus measures from
other major central banks, small-caps may have more room to run
higher as their earnings are less likely to take a currency hit.
"Small-caps will probably take a little bit of the driver's
seat again, mostly due to the fact that a stronger dollar
clearly benefits them," said Omar Aguilar, chief investment
officer of equities at Charles Schwab Investment Management in
San Francisco. "Their balance sheets are pretty strong, and they
have a little cash."
Furthermore, the small-caps remain somewhat low priced,
based on the earnings they expect over the next 12 months. The
Russell 2000's forward price-to-earnings ratio has fallen below
23, roughly where it was at the August lows. In April, it was
above 26.
To be sure, any move up in small-cap stocks may not be
rocket-like, according to a reading of technical indicators that
show that the index will need to overcome obstacles in the form
of its September high and 200-day moving average. Also, the same
headwinds that may affect larger companies may also hurt some
Russell components.
One way to steer through the group and take advantage of
this economy is to focus on small stocks with a regional focus,
said Eric Marshall, director of research at Hodges Capital
Management in Dallas. He suggested avoiding energy companies and
those with big international exposure.
Marshall likes names such as U.S. Concrete and
Summit Materials, which are unlikely to face competition
from cheaper imports, have high barriers to entry and could get
a boost from government infrastructure projects such as a new
highway bill.
"There are situations where you can find companies that are
posting record earnings," he said. "(These) stocks are moving up
hitting new highs, and they are really not sensitive to what is
going on in China."
