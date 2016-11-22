NEW YORK Nov 22 Investors put fresh bets on
steel company shares on Tuesday as comments about domestic
production from U.S. president-elect Donald Trump helped bolster
the positive investor sentiment in the industry that has been
fueled by the Nov. 8 election.
U.S. Steel shares jumped 11.9 percent on Tuesday,
closing near a two-year high. AK Steel shares climbed
10.7 percent and Olympic Steel surged 16 percent.
In a video about his policy plans posted late on Monday,
Trump emphasized his desire for the next generation of
production to happen in the United States, including "producing
steel."
The remarks underscored Trump's support of the industry,
including hopes for a major infrastructure spending program and
renewed growth in manufacturing, said Philip Gibbs, an analyst
with KeyBanc Capital Markets.
Since the election, the S&P 1500 composite steel index
has surged 26 percent.
There has been "more money flowing into equity markets and
more into the steel sector more recently because of the Trump
trade," Gibbs said, noting that steel company shares had been
under-owned heading into the election, with the market
positioned for a victory by Hillary Clinton.
In another potentially positive sign for the steel industry,
Dan DiMicco, former chief executive of steel producer Nucor Corp
, has been mentioned as a candidate for U.S. Trade
Representative in a Trump administration.
Steel shares also benefited on Tuesday as prices of steel
and its raw materials soared and hit their trade limits in China
as investors returned to the market to pick up sold-off
commodities.
A recent Goldman Sachs note bullish on commodities also
added support. The Goldman analysts upgraded their iron ore
price forecasts, noting that "steel consumption is more
resilient than expected and demand for iron ore is likely to be
supported further by incremental restocking across the steel
supply chain."
Short-sellers, meanwhile, have bailed out of bets against
the stocks over the past month.
Short interest in U.S. Steel has been cut from 25 percent of
the company's float on .21 to 10.9 percent now, according to
financial analytics firm S3 Partners.
AK Steel's short interest has fallen over that time by
nearly half, to 17.5 percent of the float, according to S3. But
even if shorts have been covering their positions over the past
month, such moves did not seem to be driving Tuesday's rise in
AK Steel, as it actually ticked up from 17.3 percent a day
earlier, according to S3 data.
"There's way too much daily trading volume for short
covering to be the major force" behind Tuesday's gains in U.S.
Steel and AK Steel shares, said Ihor Dusaniwsky, head of
research at S3 Partners. "This is buyers looking to get long the
stock pushing up the price."
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Dan Grebler)