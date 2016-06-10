NEW YORK, June 10 As U.S. stocks close in on new
record highs, some investors are betting on a return of the wild
ride that marked the first two months of the year.
Their reasoning: the bounce-back in commodity prices that
fueled much of the 13.3-percent rally in the Standard & Poor's
500 index since its February lows is leveling off.
That leaves investors facing an uncertain remainder of 2016,
featuring a vote on whether Britain will stay within the
European Union, the U.S. presidential election, the possibility
of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, and persistent
concerns about the Chinese economy.
"We've got a very volatile summer coming up," said Phil
Orlando, chief equity strategist at Federated Investors, who
said he has been raising cash and moving more money into
defensive sectors such as healthcare and utilities.
The S&P 500 trades 1.8 percent below its record closing high
of 2,130.82, reached on May 21 of last year. The index fell 10.5
percent over the first six weeks of the year as the price of
crude oil slid to 13-year lows.
Recent inflows to exchange-traded products (ETPs) used to
place bets on market volatility show growing expectations of
more gyrations for the stock market.
On a net basis, flows into short-term volatility ETPs,
including the iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN
and VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short-Term ETN,
point to substantial bets on higher volatility. This is a swing
away from the start of the year, when investors were betting on
calm, said Stewart Warther, an equity and derivatives strategist
at BNP Paribas SA in New York.
The ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and
the VXX, used to bet on higher volatility, showed four
consecutive months of net flows totaling $3.56 billion between
February and May, the longest streak in the last 12 months,
according to Lipper data.
Brian Smoluch, portfolio manager of the Hood River Small Cap
Growth fund, said that he has been holding off on adding new
positions on expectation that the stock market's smooth ride
through the spring will soon give way to larger swings downward.
"Given the run-up recently, there seems to be a decent
amount of complacency about problems that haven't changed much
in the last six months," he said.
