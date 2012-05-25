NEW YORK May 25 Investors will grapple next
week with major U.S. economic reports and the looming
possibility of a Greek exit from the euro zone, which is likely
to keep dragging on equities for weeks to come.
As contingency plans are made for Greece's possible
departure from the euro zone, investors may not get a clear
picture until Greece holds elections on June 17. As a result,
U.S. economic statistics may grab the spotlight during the
holiday-shortened week.
Major releases include consumer confidence, gross domestic
product and on Friday the May non-farm payrolls report, which
could provide clues on whether the economy is running out of
steam or has simply hit a soft patch.
U.S. financial markets will be closed on Monday for the
Memorial Day holiday.
Corporate news next week is expected to be light, with the
first-quarter earnings season largely in the rear view mirror.
Among S&P 500 companies, only government contractor SAIC
Inc is scheduled to report next week.
EUROPE STILL A CONCERN
"We are going to continue to worry about Europe no matter
what. That is going to be a concern," said Peter Cardillo, chief
market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
"But with the two main events in Europe not taking place for
several weeks, the market will probably concentrate more on the
domestic economy and the economic numbers."
But Europe will continue to be closely monitored, with
equities affected by any developments in the fiscally troubled
region. Increasing worries about the region, coupled with tepid
U.S. data, have sent the S&P 500 down more than 5 percent for
May.
But stocks rose this week. The Dow Jones industrial average
gained 0.7 percent, the Standard & Poor's 500 was
up 1.7 percent and the Nasdaq composite index rose 2.1
percent.
As the Greek elections draw closer, headlines from Europe
could unsettle investors.
Belgian Deputy Prime Minister Didier Reynders said it would
be a "grave professional error" if central banks and companies
were not preparing for a Greek exit from the euro zone.
In addition, French banks, which are among the lenders most
exposed to Greece, have stepped up their efforts on contingency
plans for the debt-laden country leaving the euro zone, sources
familiar with the situation said.
JUMPING INTO STOCKS
Any U.S. data in the coming week which points to an economy
pulling out of the doldrums could divert attention from Europe
and provide investors an incentive to jump into stocks, which
have become cheap during the recent pullback.
Analysts have pointed to the 1,275 to 1,280 range for the
benchmark S&P index, just below the 200-day moving average, as a
key level of support the market is likely to challenge.
"You are looking at 1,277 on the downside. The market will
test it, but when it gets there it is going to hold because
there is a lot of money on the sideline that needs to be put to
work," said Ken Polcari, managing director at ICAP Equities in
New York.
"People are using that number as the entry point, so you
will find stability at that level."
Another possible silver lining for investors may be the
strengthening of the dollar, which has been a safe haven during
the euro zone's sovereign debt troubles.
The dollar index is up nearly 5 percent for the
month, and some analysts feel it could not only help equities
stabilize but spur a move higher.
"With sovereign debt default now a possibility, and some
form of dissolution of the euro also possible, the hidden
positive may be for the U.S. dollar, and U.S. dollar-denominated
assets," said Brad Lipsig, vice president of investments and
senior portfolio manager at UBS Financial Services in New York.
"Capital inflows could support U.S. real estate prices,
which could help stabilize U.S. banks," he said. "All of this
could help support U.S. stock prices during a difficult period
for Europe's economy. It's not inconceivable that this dynamic
could trigger a rally in the U.S. stock market."