By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Sept 9 At the start of the
historically weakest month for equities, there are plenty of
reasons to believe stocks may be just about reaching a top - at
least in the short term.
The S&P 500 has surged 14 percent this year and is at its
highest level in more than four years. Not counting 2009 when
equities rebounded from crisis lows, this could be the best year
for stocks since 2003 - nearly a decade.
A report showing hiring in the United States in August was
again much slower than expected and warnings last week of a
slowdown at Intel and FedEx that will likely foreshadow a very
weak earnings season, have not been enough to deter investors
buoyed by aggressive central bank action.
After the European Central Bank's pledge last week to buy
the debt of troubled eurozone countries, the Fed is widely
expected to introduce new stimulus measure in the form of more
bond buying when it closes its two-day meeting on Thursday.
"Good news is good news and bad news is good news, largely
because of the Bernanke put," said Eric Kuby, chief investment
officer at North Star Investment Management in Chicago.
The S&P 500 is now trading at 13.3 times its forward
earnings estimates, meaning investors are willing to pay just
over $13 for one dollar of expected earnings from S&P 500
companies.
Although that is below a median forward price-to-earnings
ratio of 13.7 since 1976 - according to Morgan Stanley - it is
close to the upper end of the range in the low-growth, post-
crisis era of the last five years. During that time there has
been a median price-to-earnings ratio of 12.9, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
In fact, the recent price-to-earnings high was 13.5 in
February 2011, just above current levels. If you are of the view
that little has changed since then, there is no reason for the
ratio to go much higher. That combined with a slowing earnings
picture inevitably means lower prices.
"Our view is that the next double-digit move in the market
is down not up," Morgan Stanley said in a research note.
The analysts, led by equity strategist Adam Parker, believe
the S&P 500 will finish the year at 1,214, 15 percent below
where it is now.
At current levels the risk-reward skew is starting to look
less attractive than it did. That is especially true given the
uncertainty the November presidential elections are likely to
generate, as well as the potential for more slip-ups in Europe.
"We put a 1,450 target on the S&P for year and so I'm
encouraged," said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Harris
Private Bank in Chicago. "But I will say, if this trend
continues, I'm inclined to declare victory and move to the
sidelines (and) start taking profits."
The average analyst estimate for the S&P 500 this year is
1,383, according to a Reuters poll from the middle of the year.
That shows Ablin is not alone. The S&P's performance has already
outstripped most expectations.
Another negative factor is the rapidly declining earnings
outlook for the remainder of the year, as well as for 2013.
Analysts are now expecting a 2.1 percent drop in third-quarter
earnings year on year. Just about a year ago they were looking
for growth of nearly 15 percent.
FORECASTS TAKE A HIT
Last week, Jonathan Golub, UBS's chief U.S. equity
strategist, cut his S&P 500 earnings outlook due to a weaker
U.S. economic outlook, conversion distortions from a stronger
dollar, as well as weaker oil prices.
For 2012, Golub cut his S&P earnings forecast to $102.50
from $103.50, and to $107.00 from $110 for next year.
Golub believes third-quarter earnings will be just $25.10, 2
percent below the same period last year. On an annualized basis
that would translate into an S&P 500 level of just over 1,300
given a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.
There are signs that those forecasts are already starting to
come true.
FedEx Corp, the world's second-largest package
delivery company, last Tuesday cut its profit outlook for the
current quarter, saying weakness in the global economy was
hurting demand for overnight international shipments.
Three days later, Intel Corp cut its third-quarter
revenue estimate due to a decline in demand for its chips, as
customers reduce inventories and businesses buy fewer personal
computers. A revision of Intel targets had been expected by some
analysts after PC makers Hewlett Packard Co and Dell Inc
warned of slow demand last month.
Golub is now talking about an earnings "drought" and even an
earnings "recession."
"While investors are focused on monetary policy, we believe
these weak earnings results will contain a market advance," he
said in a research note.
Golub has a year-end S&P target level of 1,375, 4.3 percent
below Friday's closing level.
The latest leg of the rally was a 2 percent surge on
Thursday that pushed the S&P 500 to its highest level in more
than four years and the Nasdaq to its highest in 12 years.
The move was courtesy of the European Central Bank and its
pledge to act as an unlimited lender of last resort to troubled
European nations. But it is not a done deal.
The German constitutional court will rule on Wednesday
whether the European Union's new ESM rescue fund should come
into being. If it vetoes it, the ECB's plans could be left in
tatters since its intervention requires a country to seek help
from the rescue fund first.
Dutch elections set for the same day appear to have been
r obbed o f some of their potential drama, with the hard-left
Socialists now slipping in the polls. Instead, the fiscally
conservative Liberals are set to win most seats with the
center-left Labour party also polling strongly.
But there are no guarantees and Germany could yet be robbed
of one of its staunchest pro-austerity allies in the debt crisis
debate.
"While we got some monetary solutions we still need more
answers (on) the underlying European economy," Ablin said. "I
don't think bond buying solves the euro crisis."
Europe is not the only concern for investors. A slew of
Chinese data on Sunday will provide an insight into how the
world's second-biggest economy is faring amid concerns of a
slowdown. The data includes inflation, retail sales and
industrial production.
The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, which
tracks rates for ships carrying dry commodities, fell for the
eighth straight session on Friday. Some of the weakness is
blamed on collapsing iron ore demand from China.
Shipments of iron ore account for about one-third of
sea-borne volumes. Spot iron ore prices just hit their weakest
in nearly three years, extending a market rout that began in
July, while poor demand drove Shanghai steel futures to a record
low last week.
But even with the less-than-stellar fundamental picture, the
old saying "don't fight the Fed" has proven to be true once
again.
The chances of the Federal Reserve embarking on another
round of bond purchases in the coming week jumped after the
disappointing August U.S. employment numbers on Friday,
according to a Reuters poll of economists.
The median forecasts from 59 economists gave a 60 percent
chance the Fed would announce another round of quantitative
easing, or QE3, on Thursday.
For the last 40 years the MSCI world index has
lost 0.9 percent on average in September, making it the worst
performing month for the stock market, according to data from
Thomson Reuters. So far the index, a broad measure of global
equities, is up 2.6 percent this month.
This year may well buck the trend.