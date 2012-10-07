By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK Oct 7 Wall Street may be bracing for a
pullback as U.S. earnings season begins this week - if the
clouds of profit warnings from bellwethers ranging from FedEx to
Hewlett-Packard lead to a downpour of lower profits - or even
losses.
Thanks to aggressive stimulus plans from central banks
around the world, the Standard & Poor's 500 index gained
5.8 percent over the third quarter. That sharp rally occurred
even as companies were struggling. Earnings for that period are
forecast to fall 2.4 percent from the year-ago quarter. If that
happens, this would be the first earnings decline in three
years, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Market strategists and investors say U.S. stock valuations
are broadly out of sync with earnings estimates. They forecast a
pullback in stocks in the coming weeks as more companies report
results and reduce expectations for the fourth quarter and
beyond.
Fourth-quarter estimates for S&P 500 companies show a 9.5
percent gain in profits from a year ago, according to Thomson
Reuters data. Analysts say that outlook is too high, given what
investors are already hearing from the corporate world.
"It's a divergence right now where the valuations as far as
equity prices (are concerned) have soared, and are really
putting in place a stronger economy and stronger fundamentals,"
said Alan Lancz, president of Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc, an
investment advisory firm in Toledo, Ohio.
"But earnings will be the telltale sign," Lancz added. "And
if the guidance isn't particularly strong, the market might be
setting itself up for a little disappointment. I don't see a
major correction, but I do see a pullback."
On Friday, the Standard & Poor's 500 Index broke a
four-day string of gains and ended down about half a point at
1,460.93. For the week, though, the S&P 500 rose 1.4 percent,
and for the year, the benchmark index is still up 16.2 percent.
The earnings season will kick off on Tuesday with results
from Dow component Alcoa after the bell. Analysts expect
Alcoa's third-quarter results to show it broke even, down from a
profit of 15 cents per share a year earlier, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo, the
first big financial names to report, are also on tap in the
coming week.
BLAME EUROPE
Nearly half of the S&P 500 companies guiding lower for
third-quarter earnings blamed weakness in Europe, according to a
Thomson Reuters survey. Another 11 p e rcent blamed the weak
global economy. Eight percent cited strength in the U.S. dollar,
and 6 percent blamed the slowdown in China, the survey showed.
Weakness in the U.S. economy has not helped. The final read
on U.S. second-quarter gross domestic product last month showed
growth of just 1.3 percent, weaker than an expected 1.7 percent.
On Thursday, software maker Informatica Corp issued
a profit warning and said business conditions were worsening in
Europe. The software company is considered to be a bellwether
because its products are used alongside those made by larger
software companies. [ID : nL3E8L44YO]
"Parts of Europe aren't just in recession, they're in
depression," said Jeff Kleintop, chief market strategist at LPL
Financial in Boston. "I think (analysts) underestimated the
extent of the global slowdown, and maybe are still
underestimating it."
TECH FEELS A CHILL FROM CHINA
While estimates have come down sharply in all 10 S&P 500
sectors since the start of the year, technology is one area
where the lower expectations are most notable. Slower growth in
China is a big factor in that trend.
Earnings growth in the tech sector is expected to be just
2.3 percent for the quarter, compared with a July 1 forecast of
13.1 percent. Apple Inc is a big driver of those gains.
Technology's profit growth has been crucial for the S&P 500.
Minus technology, S&P 500 earnings are expected to be down 3.4
percent.
The tech sector is where the slowdown in China's economy is
having the biggest impact, Kleintop said.
"They consume a lot of U.S. technology products," he said.
Recent data shows that the pace of growth in China, the
world's second-largest economy, may slow for a seventh quarter,
straining earnings in the tech and materials sectors.
Applied Materials Inc lowered its third-quarter
estimates in August, citing China and Europe. On Wednesday, the
chip gear maker said it planned to cut its global work force 6
percent to 9 percent.
FedEx Corp, the world's second-largest package
delivery company, cut its fiscal 2013 forecast on Sept. 18,
saying a weakening global economy gives its customers a reason
to switch to less expensive and slower shipping options. FedEx
said its earnings could drop as much as 6 percent for its fiscal
2013 year, which will end in May.
Shares of Hewlett-Packard Co fell a whopping 13
percent last week to a nine-year low o n Wednesday after it
forecast a far steeper-than-expected drop in 2013 profit. The
slide in HP's stock price sharply cut the Dow industrials' gains
for the day.
The S&P 500 sectors showing the biggest projected earnings
decline are materials, forecast down 24 percent, and energy,
expected down 18.8 percent, Thomson Reuters data show, with
those declines tied largely to the global slowdown.
In contrast, consumer discretionary stocks are expected to
have the strongest profit growth for the quarter, with Thomson
Reuters data showing a gain of 7.7 percent. In that sector, too,
companies have warned about the third quarter. A case in point
is apparel retailer Express Inc, which is not an S&P
500 component. The company, whose target customers are men and
women ages 20 to 30, sharply reduced its third-quarter earnings
forecast after having to take drastic markdowns to clear out an
inventory of expensive sweaters.
ANEMIC REVENUE OUTLOOK
With tepid revenue growth, U.S. companies have been topping
Wall Street's earnings expectations in recent quarters through
cost reductions. That path to beating profit forecasts, however,
will become increasingly difficult as many companies have
already made most of the obvious cuts.
" Forward expectations are just too high," said Barry Knapp,
managing director of equity research at Barclays Capital in New
York.
Revenue for the third quarter is expected to be down 0.1
percent from a year ago for S&P 500 companies, and down 0.4
percent minus Apple, Thomson Reuters corporate earnings research
analyst Greg Harrison said.
In all, the negative-to-positive ratio for earnings
forecasts is 4.3 to 1, the most negative since the third quarter
of 2001, he said.
Tech and materials were also among sectors with the most
negative outlooks for the quarter, with tech's
negative-to-positive guidance at 5.4 to 1 and materials at 7 to
1.
Corporate America's concerns were exemplified by General
Electric Co Chief Executive Jeff Immelt, who told a
meeting of analysts and investors last week: "I think the United
States is OK. Europe, we remained concerned about. Asia - our
part of Asia, particularly China, is not that bad."
