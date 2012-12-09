By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK Dec 9 Investors typically sell stocks
to cut their losses at year end. But worries about the "fiscal
cliff" - and the possibility of higher taxes in 2013 - may act
as the greatest incentive to sell both winners and losers by
Dec. 31.
The $600 billion of automatic tax increases and spending
cuts scheduled for the beginning of next year includes higher
rates for capital gains, making tax-related selling even more
appealing than usual.
Tax-related selling may be behind the weaker trend in the
shares of market leader Apple, analysts said. The stock
is down 20 percent for the quarter, but it's still up nearly 32
percent for the year.
Apple dropped 8.9 percent in the past week alone. For a
stock that gained more than 25 percent a year for four
consecutive years, the embedded capital gains suddenly look like
a selling opportunity if one's tax bill is going to jump sharply
just because the calendar changes.
"Tax-loss selling is always a factor (but) tax-gains selling
has been a factor this year," said Paul Mendelsohn, chief
investment strategist at Windham Financial Services in
Charlotte, Vermont.
"You have a lot of high-net-worth individuals in taxable
accounts, and that could be what's affecting stocks like Apple.
If you look at the stocks that people have their largest gains
in, they seem to be under a little bit more pressure here than
usual."
Of this year's top 20 performers in the S&P 1500 index,
which includes large, small and mid-cap stocks, all but four
have lost ground in the last five trading sessions.
The rush to avoid higher taxes on portfolio gains could
cause additional weakness.
The S&P 500 ended the week up just 0.1 percent after another
week of trading largely tied to fiscal cliff negotiation news,
which has pushed the market in both directions.
A PAIN PILL FROM THE FED?
This week's Federal Reserve meeting could offer some relief
if policymakers announce further plans to help the lackluster
U.S. economy. The Federal Open Market Committee will meet on
Tuesday and Wednesday. The policy statement is expected at about
12:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday after the conclusion of the meeting
- the Fed's last one for the year.
Friday's jobs report showing non-farm payrolls added 146,000
jobs in November eased worries that superstorm Sandy had hit the
labor market hard.
"After the FOMC meeting, I think it's going to be downhill
from there as worries about the fiscal cliff really take center
stage and prospects of a deal become less and less likely," said
Mohannad Aama, managing director of Beam Capital Management LLC
in New York.
"I think we are likely to see an escalation in profit-taking
ahead of tax rates going up next year," he said.
MORE VOLUME AND VOLATILITY
Volume could increase as investors try to shift positions
before year end, some analysts said.
While most of that would be in stocks, some of the extra
trading volume could spill over into options, said J.J. Kinahan,
TD Ameritrade's chief derivatives strategist.
Volatility could pick up as well, and some of that is
already being seen in Apple's stock.
"The actual volatility in Apple has been very high while the
market itself has been calm. I expect Apple's volatility to
carry over into the market volatility," said Enis Taner, global
macro editor at RiskReversal.com, an options trading firm in New
York.
Shares of Apple, the largest U.S. company by market value,
on Friday registered their worst week since May 2010. In another
bearish sign, the stock's 50-day moving average fell to $599.52
- below its 200-day moving average at $601.38.
"There's a lot of tax-related selling happening now, and it
will continue to happen. Apple is an example, even (though)
there are other factors involved with Apple," Aama said.
If tax rates are going up, an investor would sell now to
book gains and pay lower capital gains taxes, according to Aama.
But if an investor has capital losses, then "you take losses and
have them count against capital gains or regular income if you
do not have any offsetting capital gains.
"In essence, higher capital gains tax rates will give your
losses a higher value next year than this year as the income tax
shield will be worth more in 2013. So if you have no capital
gains this year, you are better off holding off on selling your
losers in 2012 and waiting till 2013," he said in an email.
While investors may be selling stocks to avoid higher taxes
in 2013, companies may continue to announce special and
accelerated dividend payments before year end. Among the latest,
Expedia announced a special dividend of 52 cents a
share to be paid on Dec. 28. (For a list of companies announcing
these dividends since Nov. 6, please see )
To be sure, the big sell-off in stocks following the Nov. 6
election was likely related to tax selling, making it hard to
judge how much more is to come.
Even with stocks' recent declines, the three major U.S.
stock indexes are still up for the year. The Dow Jones
industrial average is up 7.7 percent for 2012 so far,
while the benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 index is up
12.8 percent and the Nasdaq Composite Index is up 14.3
percent for the year to date.
Bruce Zaro, chief technical strategist at Delta Global Asset
Management in Boston, said there is a decent chance that the
market could rally before the year ends.
"Even with little or spotty news that one would put in the
positive bucket regarding the (cliff) negotiations, the market
has basically hung in there, and I think it's hung in there in
anticipation of something coming," he said.