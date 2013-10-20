NEW YORK Oct 20 A U.S. data clog will begin to
clear this week and payrolls figures will land just as more than
one-quarter of S&P 500 companies report earnings. But equities,
at record highs, have already surpassed expectations for the
year and could begin to drift sideways.
The S&P 500 closed Friday at 1,744.50, an all-time high,
making it safe to say the bulls are in control on Wall Street.
Neither the four-month rise in benchmark Treasuries yields that
topped in September nor the government shutdown and
near-technical default on U.S. debt last week could derail the
rally.
"Investors may be feeling a bit invincible, having survived
the rise in rates and the shenanigans in D.C.," said Brian
Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo Funds
Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.
He said, however, the consequences of the rise in interest
rates and the evidence of an economic slowdown could take a
toll, and investors could begin to cash in on a good year as
fourth-quarter outlooks dim.
Expectations for earnings growth in the year's last quarter
are now at a lofty 10.3 percent, although they are expected to
fall.
"I'm not so concerned about the third-quarter earnings
numbers as those are likely to come in without much fanfare.
I'm more concerned about what analysts do with fourth-quarter
earnings numbers," Jacobsen said. "I think we could have a
topping market here."
Positive third-quarter earnings from Google and
Morgan Stanley helped the S&P close at a record on
Friday. For the week, the Dow rose 1.1 percent, the S&P was up
2.4 percent and the Nasdaq advanced 3.2 percent.
HERE COMES THE DATA
September payrolls numbers, expected two weeks ago, will be
released on Tuesday to start a flow of economic data delayed
because of the 16-day government shutdown that ended on
Thursday.
The September data won't be corrupted because of the delay,
but October data may be. The Federal Reserve has repeated that
its decision regarding when and by how much to reduce its $85
billion a month stimulus is data dependent, and the trend may
not be reliable next month.
"Professional investors are pretty well aware of the new
schedule, but that may not be the case for retail," said Tim
Ghriskey, chief investment officer at Solaris Group in Bedford
Hills, New York.
"When we get the non-farm payrolls next Tuesday, the focus
may shift to 'what is the Fed going to do with its stimulus
program' since we've moved away from the whole Washington drama
for now."
Adding to the data question mark, the economic headwinds
stemming from the recent disarray in Washington have all but
ensured the Fed's quantitative easing will not be reduced until
next year.
EARNINGS GALORE
About 28 percent of S&P 500 components will report earnings
this week. The list includes Dow components Caterpillar,
McDonald's, Boeing, Microsoft, UPS
, AT&T and DuPont, alongside crowd favorites
Netflix and Amazon.com.
Overall earnings growth on the S&P 500 is expected to be 2.1
percent for the third quarter, down from an estimate of 4.5
percent at the beginning of October and 8.5 percent in July.
In terms of revenue, 53 percent of the nearly 100 companies
that have reported, have beaten expectations and 46.9 percent
have missed. In a typical quarter going back to 2002, 61 percent
of companies beat revenue estimates and 39 percent missed.
"It's going to pull us back to Earth a little bit. Earnings
are important but what I am looking at is revenue," said Brad
McMillan, chief investment officer at Commonwealth Financial in
Waltham, Massachusetts.
"There are a couple of companies that are doing well, and
God bless them, but is that the rule or the exception?"
At 14.6, the S&P's forward price-to-earnings ratio is near
its highest in four years and slightly under the long-term mean
of 14.9. The P/E multiple has risen throughout the year as
earnings growth has remained stagnant, and forecasts are likely
to fall in coming months. Without improved growth, that P/E will
start to look expensive.