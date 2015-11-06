By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Nov 6 Against the backdrop of a
strengthening labor market, retailers are set to report earnings
next week and could help the consumer sector regain the
leadership lost to technology in the latest market rally.
Pricing power will likely pick the winners, analysts say.
Several signs point to solid performance by the group as it
heads into its strongest sales season. Consumers have cash to
spend as wages rise, October posted the best print on monthly
jobs creation this year, and gasoline prices remain low right
before the start of the holiday shopping season.
"The consumer should be feeling pretty good heading into the
last couple of the months of the year," said Sean Lynch, co-head
of global equity strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute in
Omaha. "We think we could be set up for a little bit of a (stock
market) rally here into year-end."
Excluding Amazon, which has been one of the
top-performing stocks all year, consumer names have been mostly
absent from the market's rally off its late August low.
Technology and energy have added the most to
the S&P 500 since then, though consumer stocks
continue to be the best-performing sector year-to-date, with a
near 13 percent gain.
Retail has been particularly strong, up 27 percent
this year, and the expectation of an increase in retail sales
could push the S&P 500 toward its record high, set in May.
The latest tech-led leg up in stocks "has been criticized
for how narrow it's been," said Steve Chiavarone, portfolio
manager at Federated Investors in New York.
The rally "now has the ability to spread out and we can see
some further strength in consumer discretionary," he said, while
also citing financials as an added push higher for stocks.
The suggestion of higher prices in consumer stocks is
evident in the options market. Bets tied to a rise in the shares
of the consumer discretionary sector ETF now outnumber
bearish ones by a 2.5-to-1 margin, about the highest this year.
BIG NAMES, BIG DATA OUT NEXT WEEK
Retail sales for October, due on Friday the 13th, are
expected to show a 0.3 percent month-on-month increase after a
0.1 percent gain in September.
Earnings reports throughout the coming week include major
retailers like Macy's, Kohl's, Nordstrom
and J.C. Penney, some of the roughly 40 U.S.
consumer-oriented companies due to report.
October's strong jobs data, reported on Friday, is mostly
seen as beneficial for retailers, as workers with bigger
paychecks are more willing to open their wallets.
"Lower gas prices continue to add to the wallet and the
consumer's level of confidence," said Art Hogan, chief market
strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York.
"The over-arching trend here is you have to be in the right
place," he said. "Teen retailers are having a harder time, they
seem to be losing out to the fast casual names like Forever 21
or H&M." Forever 21 is privately traded and Swedish company H&M
is traded on the Stockholm exchange.
But while greater consumer spending power is expected
largely to be a boon to retailers, it may take a bite out of
some.
With the October rise in wages, which have been almost
stagnant despite a tightening labor market, average hourly
earnings are up 2.5 percent year-on-year - the biggest increase
since July 2009. That confirmed data last week that showed U.S.
labor costs accelerated in the third quarter as the jobs market
continued to tighten.
Pressure from higher wages is likely to show up in some
retailers' guidance next week as it did last month when Wal-Mart
warned that higher wages would play a large role in
cutting earnings per share as much as 12 percent next fiscal
year.
Retail is one economic sector that got used to very
inexpensive labor in the past few years, and rising wage
inflation pressure is likely to hurt margins.
"Over the next quarter or two we could start to see higher
labor costs really eat into profits for some of these
retailers," said Jared Woodard, senior equity derivatives
strategist at BGC Partners in New York.
"The biggest vulnerabilities are in stores that aren't
selling high margin goods like discount apparel, T.J. Maxx, Ross
Stores and others that really depend on volume and need high
head count to get the job done," he said.
T.J. Maxx parent TJX Companies and Ross Stores
rank among the lowest in revenue per employee among
retailers according to Thomson Reuters data, with near $150,000
and $160,000 respectively for the last 12 months.
Of those reporting next week, J.C. Penney has less
than both at $110,000 and Macy's <M.N > is just shy of $170,000,
while Nordstrom is not far with about $210,000. Kohl's
more than doubles that figure at almost $600,000.
By comparison, Amazon sold just above $650,000 per employee
in the last year.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Additional reporting by Chuck
Mikolajczak and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Linda Stern and
Leslie Adler)