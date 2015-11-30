(Adds analyst view that online sales could boost total takings,
paragraphs 7-8)
By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 29 The holiday shopping rush
that kicked off on Friday is unlikely to bring much cheer to
investors looking for a revival in retail stocks.
After months of uninspiring sales growth and recent
disappointments from Macy's and Nordstrom,
shareholders of apparel sellers have had little to be thankful
for and face a challenging holiday season.
Retail sales were expected to grow by 3.7 percent in November
and December, declining slightly from the 4.1 percent growth in
the 2014 year-period, the National Retail Federation (NRF) said
in a forecast reaffirmed on Sunday.
NRF's survey of 4,281 consumers showed shoppers on average
spent or planned to spend about $300 over the Thanksgiving
weekend, which ran from Thursday, Nov. 26 through Sunday, Nov.
29.
That is down from about $381 over the same weekend last
year, although the federation said those numbers are not
comparable because of a change in its survey's methodology.
The survey also showed an equal number of U.S. shoppers
sought to buy items online as they did in physical stores over
the Thanksgiving weekend.
That could in a way help brick-and-mortar retailers who also
have significant online sales.
Craig Johnson, principal at retail consultancy Consumer
Growth Partners, projects that total weekend sales could be up 2
percent from last year if rising online sales balanced out
slowing in-store demand.
Shares of Macys and Nordstrom have reflected a shift by
consumers away from discretionary items like designer-label
clothes and cosmetics toward online spending and merchandise
such as smartphones, televisions, home goods and travel.
Macy's stock has plummeted 39 percent this year while
Nordstrom is down 22 percent and Tiffany & Co is 23
percent lower - all far worse than the benchmark S&P 500 index's
1 percent gain.
On the other hand, Home Depot has surged 29 percent
in 2015 and discount store Dollar Tree is up 6 percent.
The S&P 500 retail index has risen 27 percent this
year, with much of that gain driven by its largest component,
Amazon.com, which continues to undercut
brick-and-mortar rivals and has seen its stock more than double
this year.
Earnings expectations vary for the holiday shopping quarter;
Lowe's on average is expected to grow its earnings by 29
percent from a year ago while video game store GameStop
is seen growing earnings by 9 percent, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Gap Inc, which warned this month about weak sales
and a strong dollar, is seen posting a 24 percent drop in
fourth-quarter earnings.
"You really have to bifurcate between the largely apparel
retailers and hard-goods retailers," said Anthony Chukumba, an
analyst at BB&T Capital Markets.
His top picks include discount retailer Big Lots as
well as Best Buy, which specializes in the electronic
goods consumers are buying these days and also has a compelling
valuation at 12 times expected earnings. By comparison,
Nordstrom trades around 17 times earnings and Target has
a price-earnings ratio of 15.
Polls going into holiday season have been mixed: A
Reuters/Ipsos survey found more people planned to cut holiday
spending than to boost it, while Gallup reported Americans plan
to spend an average of $830 each on gifts this season, up from
$720 a year ago at this time.
U.S. retail sales edged up a meager 0.1 percent last month
after staying unchanged in both September and August, according
to the Commerce Department.
FBR technology analyst Daniel Ives and his team planned to
visit at least 25 Best Buys and other big-box stores over the
weekend in New York and other major cities to gauge consumer
appetite for Microsoft's Xbox One game console and
Apple's smartwatch, launched in April.
"It's not quantitative, but it gives you anecdotal data
points that become part of the mosaic of your thesis about
whether to be bullish or bearish on trends, names and products,"
Ives said.
Since 2008, early sales estimates following Black Friday and
Cyber Monday have had little or no bearing on retail stock
performance for the holiday quarter, according to a report by
LPL financial.
The short-term performance of stocks in the week after
Thanksgiving has also been similarly inconsistent.
For the past three years, Wal-Mart Stores has lost
as much as 3.9 percent or gained as much as 2.6 percent in the
week following Black Friday, according to Thomson Reuters data.
By comparison, the S&P 500 has been flat to up 0.5 percent
in the week following Black Friday for the past three years.
Amazon.com's stock performance in the week
following Thanksgiving has been even more erratic. It lost 8
percent last year, lost 2 percent in 2013 and jumped 5 percent
in 2012.
(Additional reporting by Barani Krishnan; Editing by Bernadette
Baum and Jonathan Oatis)