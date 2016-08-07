(Repeats Aug 5 story without change)
By Lewis Krauskopf
NEW YORK Aug 5 A U.S. stock market that rose
again to record highs on Friday on the back of a robust
employment report will take its cues next week from a facet of
the economy that also has shown signs of strength: the consumer.
Quarterly earnings reports from department store operators
including Macy's, luxury goods companies such as Michael
Kors and entertainment company Disney will set
the tone for Wall Street, with investors also eyeing U.S. retail
sales data due on Friday.
"The consumer, in our mind, is a lever that could cause
equities to trend higher," said Terry Sandven, chief equity
strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis. "Next
week will be telling ... If retail sales suggest that spending
is beginning to pick up that could bode well for performance."
Stocks headed into next week on a positive note, with the
S&P 500 rising to a fresh intraday all-time high on
Friday after two weeks of little change to the benchmark index.
On the heels of a tepid second-quarter growth report, the
jobs data painted a rosier picture of the economy. Recent data
has shown solid consumer spending, including
higher-than-expected outlays in June as households bought more
goods and services.
"Anything that really would suggest that the consumer is
starting to step up and pick up a little bit more of the load
would give you some optimism that maybe we can get an earnings
break-out at some point," said Bruce McCain, chief investment
strategist at Key Private Bank in Cleveland, Ohio.
After a tepid first half, the S&P consumer discretionary
sector has climbed more than 4 percent since the end
of June, helping lead the market along with tech and healthcare.
With two-thirds of the consumer discretionary sector
reporting so far, second-quarter earnings are expected to have
climbed 12.5 percent, better than the 9 percent rise expected at
the start of July, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
To continue the momentum, department store operators,
including Macy's, Kohls and Nordstrom, will be
in focus after gloomy results a quarter ago.
With about 85 percent of the overall S&P 500 already
reported, second-quarter earnings are expected to have fallen
2.6 percent, not as dire as feared at the start of July.
However, third-quarter profits are now expected to be negative.
The retail sales report will provide a further sense of the
economy's health, but it also could give the Federal Reserve
more ammunition to raise interest rates later in the year.
After the strong jobs data, traders boosted bets that the
central bank could raise rates as soon as December.
"It continues to be a system in which you need the consumer
to demonstrate some strength, but not too much strength because
if it's too much strength then now (Fed Chair) Janet Yellen gets
into the picture," said Jeff Weniger, senior strategist at BMO
Wealth Management in Chicago.
Some investors worry stock valuations have become too
expensive. The S&P 500 is trading at 17.1 times earnings
estimates of its component companies over the next 12 months,
well above its average of 14.5 times over the past five years.
Countering those concerns is sentiment that with bond yields
low, investors will stay attracted to stocks, especially those
with lofty dividends.
Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf