NEW YORK, Sept 9 A rare run of outperformance by
U.S. bank shares appears to have hit a wall as a spate of soft
readings on the economy have tempered bets that the Federal
Reserve might raise rates soon.
The S&P 500's bank index is up nearly 9 percent so
far in the third quarter, broadly outpacing the wider S&P's
1.4 percent advance. The group, which still lags badly on
the year with a decline of 4.6 percent, is on pace for its first
quarterly outperformance in more than a year as investors took
clues from an increasingly hawkish string of Fed speakers
throughout August.
Low interest rates are a drag on bank profits, and the
prospect of even a modest increase in borrowing costs would
provide some welcome relief.
"Bank (loans) are increasing, and the possibility of a rate
increase means they can reasonably be expected to be doing more
business and making more money on it," said Brad McMillan, chief
investment officer for Commonwealth Financial in Waltham,
Massachusetts.
Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management
in Chicago, said bank stocks "have been moving on Fed
expectations - rallying as expectations for a rise increase and
falling when those expectations become clouded."
And, as if on cue, expectations have clouded since September
kicked off, with data on the job market, car sales and the
services and manufacturing sectors all undershooting forecasts.
The probability of a rate hike at the
Fed's next meeting on Sept 20-21 have sunk to just 24 percent
from around 35 percent in late August, according to the CME
Group's FedWatch tool.
Bank stocks have slipped 2 percent since then, and Nolte,
for one, thinks they will likely stay soft in the run up to this
month's meeting and fall further afterward.
A catalyst for a rebound could come soon in October,
however, as the next earnings reporting season gets underway,
said John Praveen, chief investment strategist at Prudential
International Investments Advisers LLC in Newark, New Jersey.
And after that, the greater possibility of a hike in
December will begin to come into focus, bringing with it another
potential tailwind for bank shares. CME's FedWatch shows
December as a more likely bet, with the current probability
around 55 percent.
Still, expect the next couple of weeks to be a choppy affair
for the sector - and the market more broadly - as rate hike
expectations get whipsawed by some key data. Readings on retail
sales, inflation and consumer sentiment are all due in the week
ahead, and a final rash of Fed speakers will come into focus
Monday.
"It would take a big increase in retail sales, increase in
inflation to get the Fed to even think twice (about September),"
said Paul Christopher, head global market strategist at Wells
Fargo Investment Institute in St. Louis, Missouri.
Friday offered a taste of how the run up to the meeting
could play out, with the S&P falling 2.45 percent, its biggest
drop since June, after Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said
the Fed faced increasing risks if it waited too long to raise
rates again. Bank stocks performed better than the
overall market, but still slid 1.2 percent.
