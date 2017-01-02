(Repeats story first published Friday with no changes to text)
By Lewis Krauskopf and Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK Dec 30 After a late-year rally fueled
by the U.S. election pushed stocks to surprising new peaks,
investors are wary that the market could be primed for a spill
to start 2017.
The benchmark S&P 500 is set to post a roughly 10
percent price gain for 2016 and around 12 percent on a total
return basis, including reinvested dividends. That tops the
single-digit increase expected by market participants polled by
Reuters a year ago, with more than half of the advance coming
after Donald Trump's Nov. 8 presidential victory.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was on pace to rise
more than 13 percent for 2016, with a total return above 16
percent.
From here, though, investors expect the S&P 500 to rise by
mid-single-digits in 2017, according to a Reuters poll earlier
this month.
Reflecting the renewed bullishness for equities, U.S.-based
stock funds pulled in $11.8 billion in the week ended Dec. 28,
data from Lipper showed on Thursday, marking a sharp reversal
from most of the year.
But investors see several warning signs for 2017, including
stocks at traditionally expensive valuations; investors
registering particularly bullish sentiment; and the Federal
Reserve primed to raise interest rates several times this year.
Meanwhile, a market lifted in part by hopes for Trump's
policy agenda could be deflated should any of those hopes be
dented once he begins in office. The S&P has rallied by more
than 5 percent since Election Day, while the Dow has climbed by
more than 8 percent.
"If anything, we head into the new year with the likelihood
we will probably see some near-term weakness in equities
primarily because of the move we've seen higher," said Peter
Kenny, senior market strategist at Global Markets Advisory Group
in New York. "You will see some winning trades being taken off
the table and, in general, a reset."
A TAXING START TO THE NEW YEAR?
January has proven to be a difficult month for equities in
recent years, with the S&P 500 falling at least 3 percent in
each January of 2014, 2015 and 2016. The beginning of 2016 was
marked by the worst 10-day start ever for the S&P, plagued by
worries about a rout in commodities, a China slowdown and a
potentially over-aggressive Fed after it hiked interest rates
for the first time since 2008.
A year later, a test for the market could come as soon as
next week. Investors may have been holding off on selling their
winners until 2017 with hopes that any profits will be taxed at
a lower rate under a Trump administration.
"A lot of people have postponed selling gains this year,
expecting that they are going to have lower tax brackets next
year," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset
Management in Chicago. "So we might see a weaker open to the
year as investors take some of those gains that they have waited
to do."
Trump takes office on Jan. 20, so investors will begin to
assess how easily the new administration will be able to fulfill
its reflationary policies that were anticipated in the wake of
the election and that helped drive the end-of-year rally.
"There was a tinge more enthusiasm not only because Trump
won, and that is perceived as less headwinds for business, but
also because the Republicans were able to hold onto the Senate,
which was unexpected," said Scott Wren, senior global equity
strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute in St. Louis.
"But it's not like all these deals are rubber-stamp deals.
They are going to have to be refined, debated, you don't know
what the magnitude is, and they have to be implemented."
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf and Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by
Dan Burns and Nick Zieminski)