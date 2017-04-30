(Repeats story first published Friday with no changes to text)
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, April 28 Don't look for the
outperformance of growth stocks to fade any time soon, as long
as corporate earnings continue to improve and hopes remain for
stronger economic growth.
The Russell 1000 Growth index, which tracks such
shares, is up 10.9 percent so far this year, outpacing the U.S.
benchmark S&P 500 stock index's 6.6 percent rise and the 2.8
percent advance of the Russell 1000 Value index.
And it's not just a U.S. phenomenon. Growth stocks - whose
profits are expected to grow at a faster pace than the broader
market - are also outperforming their value counterparts in Asia
and Europe. Still, the appeal of riskier stocks perceived as
better positioned to ride an accelerating global earnings
tailwind, as opposed to those with a greater cushion of safety,
is nowhere as far ahead as it is on Wall Street.
In the United States, an improving outlook for corporate
earnings should help keep growth names in vogue, according to
John Praveen, chief investment strategist at Prudential
International Investments Advisers LLC in Newark, New Jersey.
The average estimate of analysts for earnings per share
growth this year of S&P 500 companies has risen to 11.3 percent
from 10.9 percent at the start of the month, according to
Thomson Reuters data, a trend that should continue to blunt
concerns about lofty growth valuations.
"When you have an earnings recovery, growth stocks will
outperform. When you don't have good earnings, that's when
people are looking for value," said Praveen.
Hopes for pro-business U.S. policy changes under the
administration of President Donald Trump will likely also keep
expectations for economic growth elevated, helping to maintain
the case for growth stocks.
"The value stocks have done okay but growth has done so much
better in the anticipation we'll see a pickup in economic
growth," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset
Management in Chicago. "Companies that are going to be more
levered to economic growth tend to be growth stocks."
"Right now I don't see a long term condition for value
stocks to outperform growth," said Nolte.
To be sure, some strategists are less convinced that growth
stock outperformance will continue indefinitely.
While value stocks, which are cheaper relative to their
earnings potential, have tended to do better in slower growth
environments historically, JP Morgan Asset Management's global
market strategist David Lebovitz says that trend has been
changing.
"It’s not going to be smooth sailing for one or the other.
We think there'll be times people are more optimistic about the
economy and in those cases, value can rally. Then you'll see
periods where people are less optimistic about the economy, as
we've seen over the course of the first quarter," he said.
If economic trends look better in the second quarter, value
stocks will do better, Lebovitz said.
In Asia, the MSCI AC Asia ex Japan growth index
, is up 18.5 percent so far this year, compared
with a 12.6 percent gain for the comparable MSCI value index
.
Investment in India, traditionally a growth-driven market,
has adjusted in recent years as value stocks have narrowed the
gap with growth, which still lead, said Jayesh Shroff,
co-founder of investment advisory Cask Capital in Mumbai.
"That is because people were paying a premium for growth and
somehow the growth did not materialize. That's why value came
back and growth has taken a slight back seat," said Shroff.
Still, he said as soon as growth returns, he expects investors
to switch their focus back from value.
In China, between 2009 and the 2015 stock market crash,
small-cap growth stocks were the market’s darlings, but "a new
rotation into value blue-chip investments started in 2016,”
according to Zhou Liang, fund manager at Shanghai Minority Asset
Management Co.
“In 2017, money will flow into blue-chips, as small-caps
weaken and lose their luster,” said Zhou.
In Europe, the best outlook for corporate profits in seven
years has ignited investor appetite for growth stocks, which are
now up twice as much as their value counterparts so far this
year, a reversal of the trend seen last year.
As a result the MSCI International Europe growth Index
has jumped 8.9 percent this year so far,
compared with a 4.5 percent gain for the MSCI International
Europe Value index.
With such a big gap between U.S. growth and value stocks,
some investors are eying overseas investments.
"The entire U.S. market is very expensive. Value investors
definitely don't like to chase expensive valuations," said
Michael O’Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in
Greenwich, Connecticut. "I wouldn't expect to see a rotation
until you saw a correction where both stock types are lower."
