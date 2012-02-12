* S&P up nearly 7 percent for year
* 63 pct of S&P 500 earnings beat estimates
* Option traders brace for volatility on Greek news
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Feb 12 Despite a mediocre
earnings season and signs of an overbought market, Wall Street
bulls are likely to remain in control this week.
So far in this earnings season, 352 companies in the S&P 500
have reported results, of which only 63 percent have beaten Wall
Street estimates. This compares to a beat rate of about 70
percent on average for the past four quarters and would be the
lowest since the fourth quarter of 2008.
Usually, strong earnings are associated with stock market
rallies and improved investor sentiment. But despite this
season's relatively weak results, the S&P is up nearly 7 percent
for the year, and the index has posted gains for every single
week in 2012, except for a 0.2 percent loss last week.
"The demand for risky assets is strong. There is steady
buying in the market, and the money is constantly being put to
work," said Brian Lazorishak, portfolio manager at Chase
Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia.
"The market is sort of overlooking the weak 2011 earnings
and looking forward to an improved 2012 earnings season ... It's
like a green light to investors to get into risky assets."
There are a number of catalysts that have helped the market
this year, including a slew of improved economic data and the
Federal Reserve's vow to keep interest rates low.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke last week reiterated his plans to
hold interest rates at record lows until late 2014. Many
economists were looking to see if Bernanke might waver on that
stance after news that hiring surged in January and the
unemployment rate fell to a three-year low of 8.3 percent.
Also the Institute for Supply Management said its services
index rose in January to its highest since February 2011.
"Earnings upgrades by sell-side analysts tend to move in
line with economic momentum, with global earnings momentum
typically turning positive when the ISM new orders moves above
52," said Credit Suisse Group AG's analyst Andrew Garthwaite.
"Yet, new orders are now at 57, and earnings momentum
continues to be clearly negative," he said, adding that "this
was a problem but not necessarily bearish for markets."
The S&P 500 slid 0.7 percent on Friday, its biggest
percentage decline so far in 2012 after an about-face on
Greece's long-awaited debt deal ended a five-week streak of
gains for equities.
Investors have anxiously awaited a bailout package for
Greece so the country could avoid a messy debt default, but
complications have tied up talks for weeks.
An agreement finally came last week but it was dealt a blow
as Greek workers went on strike to oppose fiscal reform measures
requested by the European Union and International Monetary Fund.
Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said the nation needs
to reach a decision within days on accepting the terms of a
bailout.
This week, 51 S&P 500 companies are expected to report
earnings. The earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 for the
fourth quarter of 2011 is now at 8.9 percent, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. However, excluding Apple, the
overall growth rate is at 5.8 percent, the research report said.
Companies expected to report this week include MetLife
and Goodyear.
MORE VOLATILITY EXPECTED
Despite the optimism in the stock market, options traders
are bracing for more volatility ahead.
Wall Street's favorite pulse of investor sentiment, the CBOE
Volatility Index, or VIX, jumped nearly 12 percent to
20.79 after peaking at 21.98 on Friday. The VIX, a 30-day risk
forecast of expected stock market volatility conveyed by S&P 500
option prices, typically moves higher when stocks
decline.
"The sharp move up in the VIX, especially over the last
hour, suggests that there is serious concern over the European
debt crisis and traders are looking to options to protect their
equity positions heading into the weekend," said optionMonster
analyst Chris McKhann.
"If these volatility buyers are correct, then Monday could
be ugly for equities."
Typically the options risk gauge is relatively weak on a
Friday as traders factor in time decay in the price of the SPX
options. But the daily percentage move was huge on Friday. The
VIX logged its biggest daily percentage gain in three months,
given that the S&P is down less than 1 percent.
VIX futures also made very large moves to the upside. The
February futures, which have only two days of trading left,
jumped 12.5 percent to 22.50. The contract closed at 21.75.
Shares also advanced in the TVIX, the VelocityShares Daily
2X VIX short-term, exchange-traded note, which is designed to
gain or lose at twice the rate of the underlying index on a
daily basis. The leveraged ETN, based on the front two-month VIX
futures, gained 17.14 percent to $19.07, and is now more than 50
percent in value over the past four sessions.
"This suggests that traders are paying up to buy volatility
as a hedge against a continued decline," McKhann said.
Economic indicators due this week include retail sales on
Tuesday and industrial production on Wednesday. On Thursday,
housing starts, jobless claims and the producer price index are
due. The consumer price index will be released on Friday.