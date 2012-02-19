By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK Feb 19 If upcoming earnings from
U.S. retailers are as unimpressive as the rest of the profit
season has been, Wall Street could face a tough time justifying
a stock market at nine-month highs.
Even with a Greece deal now in the works and the U.S.
economic recovery showing stronger momentum, strategists think
the market could face resistance in a push higher.
Less than two months into the year, the benchmark Standard &
Poor's index is up more than 8 percent and has already
exceeded many analysts' forecasts for the year.
The problem is the market has not seen as much upbeat news
out of this earnings season as it has in recent ones.
"Earnings have generally come in more disappointing than
they have been," said Robert Van Batenburg, head of equity
research at Louis Capital in New York. "I don't think there's a
lot of fireworks coming" from last week's financial results.
The index ended Friday at 1,361, its highest since May 2011.
That was above a Reuters poll forecast in December that the
index would end 2012 at 1,340.
A break above 1,370 would put the S&P 500 at its highest
since June 2008, before the September 2008 collapse of Lehman
Brothers.
The Dow industrial average is fast approaching the
key psychological level of 13,000, while the Nasdaq has
been trading at its highest since 2000 and is near the 3,000
level.
S&P 500 earnings performance has so far trailed recent
quarters in terms of beating Wall Street's estimates. The
percentage of companies beating analyst profit expectations is
at 64 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.
While that percentage has improved since the start of the
earnings season, it's below the average beat rate for the past
four quarters of 70 percent, the Thomson Reuters data showed.
This week brings results from top retailers, including
Wal-Mart and Home Depot. Companies in the
consumer discretionaries group so far have a beat rate of 70
percent, above the average for the S&P, but many retailers in
the group have yet to report.
The week is seen as one of the last big ones of the earnings
period.
With results in already from 404 S&P 500 companies, investor
focus already may have shifted away from earnings.
That leaves a lot of focus on the outlook for Europe and the
U.S. economy. Data on existing- and new-home sales is expected
this week.
News of a deal for Greece, expected to help the country
avoid a messy default, has helped drive stocks higher as has
stronger data on the U.S. economy.
Euro zone finance ministers are set to meet on Monday about
the financial rescue for Greece. U.S. markets will be closed for
the Presidents Day holiday.
REACHING HIGHER LEVELS
The market's recent run higher has put it at some key
technical levels that some say could cause it to stumble.
"The market is likely to reach a short-term top," said Bruce
Zaro, chief technical strategist at Delta Global Asset
Management in Boston.
The percentage of New York Stock Exchange stocks trading
above their 50-day moving averages is in the 85 percent to 90
percent range, he said, which is typically a signal that the
market is overbought.
He sees a pullback to the 1,260 to 1,270 range on the S&P
500 in the near term.
Some strategists said they would see a break above 1,370 as
a key buying opportunity.
"You break out to 13,70 to 1,380 and then you have to say to
yourself something real is happening here. I'm kind of on the
sidelines until I see that, but I will be jumping in if that
starts happening," said Stephen Massocca, managing director at
Wedbush Morgan in San Francisco.
The CBOE Volatility index, Wall Street's fear gauge,
was down 7.5 percent on Friday and has been below the 25 level
for more than two months, suggesting investors are less worried
about the market's outlook.
