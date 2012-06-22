By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, June 22 Wall Street navigated some
potent obstacles this week, like Greece's elections and the
Federal Reserve's slashing its U.S. economic growth forecasts,
but the drama is not over.
Investors say big gains will be hard to come by amid signs
of slowing growth and economic headwinds from the euro zone.
The S&P 500 posted its second-biggest daily decline of the
year this week. Trading is likely to be volatile in the final
week of the quarter as headlines from Europe drive sentiment.
The market also is awaiting a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on
the Obama administration's healthcare overhaul, and there are
certain to be winners and losers in the healthcare sector,
depending on how the justices decide.
European Union leaders will begin a two-day meeting on
long-term plans for fiscal and banking union on Thursday.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said the euro zone
countries faced "escalating speculative attacks" unless a
lasting solution to Europe's financial crisis is found at the
summit.
Spain's bond yields have been steadily rising, and investors
urged a faster pace by European leaders toward greater fiscal
union and helping the peripheral economies.
"We're starting to run up against Spain and Italy having
trouble financing - Spain for sure," said John Mauldin,
president of Millennium Wave Investments, an investment advisory
firm in Dallas. "Europe is up against that moment when it has to
do something."
David Joy, who helps oversee $571 billion as chief market
strategist at Ameriprise Financial in Boston, said the overseas
issues "are things over which we have no control ...
makes this time particularly challenging."
For the week, the Dow lost 0.9 percent and the S&P 500 fell
0.6 percent. But the Nasdaq was up 0.7 percent.
Despite the S&P 500's weekly loss, signs of market
resilience exist. The CBOE Volatility index, a measure of
investor anxiety, has fallen for the past three weeks, dropping
about 30 percent. The S&P 500 is up 1.5 percent so far this
month.
The problems in Europe have been largely telegraphed,
somewhat explaining the market's ability to bounce back, said
Ted Weisberg, a trader with Seaport Securities who works on the
floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
The market "has been somewhat discounting them," Weisberg
said.
HEALTH CARE RULING LOOMS
The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule on the Affordable
Care Act, the healthcare overhaul passed by Congress in 2010
that has faced a number of court challenges.
For health insurance companies and hospitals there are
several different scenarios for the impact of the ruling. Some
on Wall Street have devised complex strategies - betting on one
sector against another - depending on how the ruling comes out.
Stocks of health insurers that specialize in Medicaid
programs for the poor, like Centene Corp or Molina
Healthcare Inc, could be hit if the law is struck down.
Large insurers like Aetna Inc or WellPoint Inc
could benefit.
Data has pointed to slowing growth in the United States, a
view corroborated by the Fed. Corporate earnings have also
pointed to strained conditions as more companies signal
disappointing results than at any time over the past decade.
"The data suggests we're going into a global slowdown, and
as investors position for the end of the quarter the volatility
and weakness we saw this week could prove to be an appetizer for
what's coming," said Carl Kaufman, who helps manage about $2
billion at the Osterweis Strategic Income fund in San Francisco.
The coming week will provide data on consumer sentiment, new
home sales and other housing figures, which could shed light on
whether the housing market is finally healing. Major companies
scheduled to report financial results include Nike,
Monsanto Co and General Mills Inc.