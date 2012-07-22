By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, July 22 The trend of
better-than-expected earnings will be put to the test this week
when investors hope Apple can exceed already high
expectations and Facebook reports its first quarterly
earnings.
Apple accounts for a significant proportion of the overall
earnings of Standard & Poor's 500 components. S&P 500
earnings are expected to show a rise of 5.7 percent in the
second quarter from a year ago. Excluding the maker of the iPad,
the rise is 4.8 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Apple's results, due Tuesday, could help stocks build on
last week's gains and counter investor worries over the euro
zone crisis. More signs of financial stress in Spain on Friday
caused stocks to give back some of the week's increase. The S&P
500 ended 0.4 percent higher last week.
"Apple can drive the whole (tech) group," said Daniel Morgan,
who helps manage about $3.5 billion at Synovus Trust Company in
Atlanta.
"There's a huge psychological component as it relates
directly to Apple. If they just blast numbers like they did last
quarter, then obviously the perception will be everybody else
did pretty good and Apple did fabulous."
Apple's expected strong performance is mainly why technology
earnings growth has held up better than other S&P 500 sectors.
The expected growth rate for the sector has gone from 6.9
percent in April to 8.7 percent as of Friday, the data showed.
Apple's earnings for the quarter are seen at $10.38 a share,
based on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, which includes estimates from
43 analysts. That compares with a profit of $7.79 a share for
the year-ago quarter.
Morgan said Apple's growth has largely depended on the
success of its new products. "For the stock, to continue its
trajectory at the pace it has, it's critical that they release
these new products," he said. Apple's shares are up 49.2 percent
for the year so far.
Apple does not give any clues on its future products, but
the California company is widely expected to release its
next-generation iPhone later this year. Wall Street has also set
its heart on Apple launching a new "mini iPad" and the
long-awaited television set in the near future.
Investors are likely to be just as keen to hear from
Facebook when it reports on Thursday. Facebook's first results
following its market debut could give investors another chance
to indicate how they feel about the stock since its
disappointing initial public offering.
Shares of Facebook, one of the most closely watched IPOs
ever, lost ground after technical problems with its market debut
on Nasdaq and as investors questioned its ability to rapidly
increase advertising revenue.
Analysts said an earnings miss by Facebook could be
disastrous for the stock, which closed Friday at $28.76, below
its $38 offering price.
Investors are looking for executives to address a litany of
concerns about the business, such as the efficacy of its online
ads and the company's nascent efforts in mobile advertising.
Tech results also will be closely watched for signs of weak
demand overseas, particularly from Europe. Other technology
companies expected to report this week include Texas Instruments
and Amazon.com. Of the S&P sectors, technology
has the highest sales exposure to Europe at about 25 percent,
according to a Bank of America/Merrill Lynch research note.
Among the other 138 S&P 500 companies reporting earnings are
Ford Motor Co, United Parcel Service and Whirlpool
Corp.
While the majority of companies have beaten earnings
expectations, revenue performance has been the worst for S&P 500
companies since the first quarter of 2009.
With results in from 116 companies, just 43 percent of
companies are beating revenue expectations.
Sixty-seven percent of companies are beating earnings
estimates, compared with a long-term average of 62 percent,
Thomson Reuters data showed.
"With global growth slowing down, it's not surprising we're
going to see some mixed numbers on the revenue side," said
Natalie Trunow, chief investment officer of equities at Calvert
Investment Management in Bethesda, Maryland, whose firm manages
about $13 billion in assets.
While earnings are expected to dominate stock investors'
attention in the coming week, the euro zone crisis is still
capable of taking the spotlight.
"It's the default thing for people to focus on," said Eric
Kuby, chief investment officer at North Star Investment
Management Corp. in Chicago.
Spain will tap the markets Tuesday when it sells three- and
six-month bills. It will also sell three- and five-year bonds on
Aug. 2. Spain's 10-year bond yields hit a euro-era high of 7.3
percent on Friday.
The week's U.S. economic data includes the Markit U.S.
Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index for July, due on
Tuesday. June's reading marked the lowest showing since December
2010.