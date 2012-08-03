NEW YORK Aug 3 To borrow from "Star Wars," the
Force is strong with this stock market.
Despite a ho-hum earnings season and central banks'
disappointing hopes for aggressive economic stimulus this week,
U.S. stocks held firm.
After four days of losses, the benchmark Standard & Poor's
500 index rallied on Friday, finishing the week in
the positive for a fourth straight time and reaching three-month
highs.
Sustaining momentum are valuations that make stocks
attractively priced relative to other assets. To be sure, some
corporate earnings have been impressive, especially in defensive
stocks such as utilities.
The trigger for stocks' surge was the Labor Department
report that U.S. employers added 163,000 jobs to their payrolls
in July, the most in five months. However, the unemployment
rate, based on a different government survey, edged up to 8.3
percent.
ATTRACTIVE EQUITIES
"There's still a fair amount of pessimism, but equities are
so much more attractive than bonds that the dividend on Johnson
& Johnson, for example, offers a better yield than the
company's bonds," said Bruce Zessar, managing director at
Advisory Research in Chicago, which oversees about $9 billion.
An investor would do better with the stock than the bond
over the next ten years even if the stock price went nowhere
because of the stock dividend, he said.
Based on measures like dividends and price-to-earnings
ratios, equities appear cheap compared to other assets like
Treasuries where yields on the 10-year note fell to a record low
this past month. Stocks are the best house in a bad
neighborhood.
After the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank
didn't take aggressive, immediate measures to spur growth, the
market disappointment was fairly short-lived, considering how
hotly the actions had been anticipated.
The S&P fell about 0.7 percent on Thursday following the
ECB's comments compared with a nearly 2 percent rise before in
anticipation of action.
MOMENTUM "ON OUR SIDE"
"This indicates that there is near- and long-term momentum
on our side, like Wall Street's version of 'May the force be
with you,'" said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist for
Standard & Poor's Equity Research Services in New York.
In another positive sign, large blocks of upside calls were
apparently bought on Friday in an exchange traded fund designed
to measure equity performance in the global emerging markets.
The option flow in the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets
fund "seems to express confidence that today's global equity
market rally can continue over the next seven weeks," said
WhatsTrading.com options strategist Frederic Ruffy.
For the week, the Dow Jones industrial average rose
0.2 percent, the Nasdaq composite index added 0.3
percent and the S&P rose 0.4 pct. It was a fourth straight week
of gains for the Dow and S&P and third for the Nasdaq.
The S&P is up almost 9 percent from an early June bottom and
is a mere 2 percent from its 2012 closing high.
Much of that rise has come on gains in defensive sectors
like telecommunications, a sign that while investors
aren't ready to abandon stocks, they're still looking to limit
risk and volatility. Telecom shares are by far the strongest
performers of the year, surging 18.6 percent, more than double
the S&P's 8.5 percent gain for the year.
"It's rare to see gains lead by defensives, but they offer
such attractive yields from dividends that even though
valuations are stretched, they're likely to get stretched
further," said Brad Sorensen, director of market and sector
analysis at Charles Schwab in Denver.
In a sign of near-term momentum, 87.5 percent of telecom
shares are trading over their 50-day moving average, according
to data from Bespoke. Utilities, another defensive
group, has almost 98 percent of components above the moving
average, compared to 71.8 percent of the S&P at large.
This comes despite an earnings season marked by weak revenue
growth and companies that are more negative about their outlooks
than they have been 11 years. Still, more than two-thirds of S&P
components have topped profit expectations thus far, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
Quarterly earnings due next week include Walt Disney Co
, Priceline.com and Chesapeake Energy.
Results from Macy's Inc and J.C. Penney Co Inc
should shed light on the strength of consumer spending.