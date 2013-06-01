NEW YORK May 31 Standing conventional stock
market wisdom on its head, investors may wish for
weaker-than-expected U.S. employment numbers next Friday.
A strong jobs report could prompt an early end to the
Federal Reserve's policy of pumping money into the banking
system to rescue the economy and set off the stock market's
long-awaited pullback.
The Fed's loose monetary policy since the end of 2008 has
kept interest rates low and propelled stocks to record highs.
Last week, stocks fell and bond yields surged after Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank may decide to
taper its stimulus programs in the next few policy meetings if
data shows the economy is gaining traction.
Stocks posted their second straight week of losses on
Friday, mostly on fears that the Fed would curb its bond-buying
program sooner than most people expected.
"We're in a mindset where the market seems to be very
fearful of the Fed beginning a tapering," said Quincy Krosby,
market strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey.
"Those who are in the market based on easy money ... will
probably exit" if the May jobs number exceeds expectations, she
said.
The market has managed to climb this year without any
substantial pullback. Concerns about the Fed's next move have
increased speculation that a major bout of selling is ahead.
A stronger-than-expected jobs number "would continue to
produce the concerns you've seen manifested in the market over
the last couple of days," said Mark Luschini, chief investment
strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia, which
manages about $58 billion in assets.
Economists say job gains of at least 200,000 per month over
several months are needed to significantly reduce high
unemployment.
The Fed has said it will keep interest rates at historic
lows until the U.S. unemployment rate drops to 6.5 percent.
Employers are expected to have added 168,000 jobs to their
payrolls in May, according to economists polled by Reuters.
That's slightly above April's count of 165,000 new positions.
The U.S. unemployment rate is expected to hold steady at 7.5
percent in May.
To be sure, better-than-expected jobs data would be evidence
of strength in the economy, a positive for the market in the
long run, so any pullback could be short-lived, analysts said.
"If it's a short-term correction, I think that would have to
be opportunistic, in the sense that investors should take
advantage of moving any sideline money into the equity market,"
Luschini said.
Even with the recent losses - the Standard & Poor's 500
index fell 1.1 percent this week - the index rose 14.34
percent for the first five months of 2013. That gain marked the
S&P 500's best first five months of any year since 1997.
DITCHING DIVIDEND STOCKS
A rotation out of high-yielding dividend stocks has already
begun because of the rise in U.S. Treasury bond yields.
Dividend stocks had been among the market's leaders for much
of this year's rally as investors favored those shares over
fixed-income securities in a low interest-rate environment.
"The first crack we've seen is, as bond yields have been
going up, people are moving out of that area," said Eric Kuby,
chief investment officer of North Star Investment Management
Corp., in Chicago.
"Managers are starting to look at things other than consumer
staples with nice dividends and stable businesses. So within the
stock market, you're seeing more volatility within sectors."
The S&P 500 gained 2.1 percent for the month of May, while
the S&P utilities sector index lost 9.6 percent and
the S&P consumer staples index dropped 2.4 percent.
The spread between the S&P 500 dividend yield and the
10-year U.S. Treasury note's yield this week hit its narrowest
in about a year. The S&P 500 dividend yield was at 2.39 percent,
while the 10-year note's yield hit 2.235 percent during the
week.
By comparison, the dividend yield on the utilities sector
stands at about 4 percent.
The move out of dividend-paying and other defensive shares
should continue as the economy improves, Kuby said, though he
pointed out that the market is still a "long way" from seeing
high interest rates.
"The fact that rates are likely to creep up over time,
that's a given. And it's not going to be sudden or dramatic.
It's going to be more gradual."
IT'S RAINING NUMBERS
Next week will bring a snapshot of U.S. manufacturing
activity from the Institute for Supply Management, which
releases its May index on Monday. Economists polled by Reuters
expect a reading of 50.5 for May, compared with 50.7 in April.
Monday's economic agenda also calls for April construction
spending - forecast up 0.8 percent after a drop of 1.7 percent
in March.
Domestic car and truck sales for May, also expected on
Monday, are projected to have increased to 15.1 million units
from April sales of about 14.9 million units, the Reuters Poll
showed.
The U.S. international trade deficit, set for release on
Tuesday, is forecast to have widened slightly to $41 billion in
April from $38.8 billion in March.
A preview of the jobs picture will come on Wednesday with
the release of a report from payrolls processor ADP. Economists
polled by Reuters have forecast that the ADP data will show
private-sector employers added 165,000 jobs in May, compared
with 119,000 in April.
Wednesday's numbers to watch will include the ISM's release
of its U.S. services-sector Purchasing Managers' Index for May.
A reading of 53.4 is forecast for May, up from April's 53.1.
The Fed's Beige Book is expected on Wednesday afternoon.
That report will give a look at the economy in 12 regional
Federal Reserve bank districts.
On Thursday, initial claims for unemployment benefits will
grab attention - on the day before the big payrolls report from
the U.S. government. Initial jobless claims are projected to
have slipped to 345,000 in the week ended June 1 from 354,000 in
the previous week.
