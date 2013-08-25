By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK Aug 25 Wall Street just went through
its weakest three-week period since November, not to mention a
panicky spell when the Nasdaq stock market ground to a halt. But
that doesn't mean the pain is over.
This week is unlikely to bring much clarity to the primary
issue facing markets: when and by how much will the U.S. Federal
Reserve slow its accommodative monetary policy. Uncertainty,
along with what is expected to be anemic trading heading into
the U.S. Labor Day holiday on Sept. 2, could make for a volatile
week.
"We're cautious about the next few weeks, so we're taking
gains now," said Michael Mullaney, who helps oversee about $9.5
billion as chief investment officer at Fiduciary Trust Co in
Boston. "It's not like we're on the precipice of recession, but
there's not much for investors to get excited about and we're
expecting volatility to pick up."
Traders had hoped that the Fed's meeting minutes issued on
Wednesday would provide direction about whether the Fed would
begin to reduce its $85 billion-a-month of bond-buying in
September. Instead, the minutes painted a mixed picture, with
some members advocating patience.
The mixed signals create a double-edged sword. While the
stimulus has fueled the market's solid gains in 2013, for the
Fed to continue its cheap money policy would signal the economy
is too weak to advance without intervention. The CBOE Volatility
index, a measure of investor anxiety, is up 16.7 percent
over the past three weeks.
The Fed has said that the policy change depends on whether
the economy meets growth targets, making markets even more
sensitive than usual to financial data. This week will see a
report every day.
July durable goods orders are due on Monday while the final
reading for the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan consumer
sentiment index will come on Friday. Perhaps the most important
will be Thursday's latest estimate of U.S. gross domestic
product for the second quarter. The data is expected to show the
economy grew a revised 2.2 percent annualized rate last quarter
compared with a 1.7 percent reading last month.
While a weak report would be a bearish sign for the economy,
some analysts speculated that a strong reading could have
negative implications for the market.
"If GDP comes in above 2.5 percent, that could be
problematic because it will suggest that the Fed could take a
bigger bite out of stimulus than we are currently expecting,"
said Bruce Bittles, chief investment strategist at Robert W.
Baird & Co in Nashville. "That would put the stock market in
jeopardy."
The S&P 500 lost 2.7 percent over the past three weeks,
taking the benchmark index below its 50-day moving average for
several sessions. The index closed above the technical measure
on Friday, but the light volume may be blurring the technical
signal and the S&P may find a floor in its 100-day moving
average, now at 1,635.81.
"That should serve as pretty decent support," said Douglas
DePietro, managing director at Evercore Partners in New York,
adding that markets would be range-bound between that level and
the S&P's all-time high of 1,709.67, reached earlier this month.
"We'll see a lot of listless trading until the September Fed
meeting," he said. "We're in a bit of an information void until
then. There aren't a lot of catalysts to look forward to and
most of Wall Street is on holiday."
For last week the Dow slid 0.5 percent, the S&P gained 0.5
percent and the Nasdaq added 1.5 percent.
Daily trading volume has been among the lightest of the year
in recent sessions, as is typical at this point in the summer.
Light volume can amplify market moves, resulting in dramatic
intraday swings.
Low volume was dramatically exacerbated on Thursday after a
technical issue shut down trading on all Nasdaq issues,
equivalent to $5.9 trillion in market capitalization, for more
than three hours.
Friday trading was smooth and the day's gains helped the S&P
500 and Nasdaq Composite end a two-week losing streak, but the
Dow posted its third consecutive weekly decline.
A few notable companies will report earnings this week,
including Tiffany & Co, Campbell Soup Co and Joy
Global Inc.
Salesforce.com Inc is also due to report, and
investors will scour the results to see if the maker of online
sales software can justify its outsized valuation. The stock has
a P/E ratio of 99.47, compared with the 15.57 ratio of its
peers.
Warnings for third-quarter U.S. earnings are below
second-quarter levels but are rising, Thomson Reuters data
showed.
Negative outlooks are outpacing positives for the third
quarter by 5.1 to 1, up from a little more than 4 to 1 a week
ago. The negative-to-positive ratio for the second quarter was
6.3 to 1.
As a result, estimates for third-quarter earnings are down.
Growth is estimated at 5.1 percent from a year ago, down from a
July 1 estimate of 8.5 percent growth and close to
second-quarter's growth of 4.8 percent, with results in from
most companies.