By Angela Moon
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 22 Wall Street set another record
this week, and the rally that has taken the S&P 500 index nearly
30 percent higher for the year shows no sign of losing steam as
Americans prepare to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday.
Supporting this scenario, December is historically the
strongest time for stocks.
Trading volume is likely to be light as U.S. stock markets
will be closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving and open a half-day
on Friday.
The Dow closed above 16,000 and the S&P 500 above 1,800 for
the first time this week, but rather than being anxious about a
pullback or a correction, investors are afraid to miss the
expected Christmas rally.
"The market finally feels comfortable about not having a
meaningful correction (this year), that it's OK not to, as we
enter a traditionally strong time of the year," said Ryan
Detrick at Schaeffer's Investment Research.
The CBOE Volatility index VIX, Wall Street's
so-called fear gauge, is around 12, a calm zone considering that
Wall Street has recorded seven consecutive weeks of gains.
Analysts say with most of the year's big events, like
third-quarter earnings, out of the way, there is little to curb
investors' risk appetite. The market is not expecting a surprise
from the U.S. Federal Reserve's December meeting.
Investors are skeptical over the prospects for a December
tapering of stimulus, preferring to focus on March as the
starting point for a reduction in the flow of Treasuries and
mortgage bonds bought by the Fed, said Andrew Wilkinson, chief
economic strategist at Miller Tabak & Co.
"A Santa Claus rally appears on the cards," Wilkinson said.
While short-sellers are taking out greater positions betting
against the U.S. market gains, they are doing so in less
traditional sectors, according to SunGard's Astec Analytics.
The number of U.S. shares being borrowed - the prerequisite
for short selling them - is on the rise, but when broken down by
sectors, "the image is perhaps not what we might imagine," said
Karl Loomes, market analyst at SunGard's Astec Analytics, in a
note to clients.
Classically when investors expect a stock market turnaround,
whether for the better or worse, high-beta stocks such as
information technology companies are the first to see action.
But over the last two months, the areas where traders have
been betting on declines have been energy producers and metals
and mining, with the number of shares borrowed up more than 20
percent for both sectors. Energy and mining sectors are more
dependent on the world economic outlook, far beyond the shores
of the United States.
Traditionally more volatile and first-play sectors, such as
financials and information technology, have seen far more muted
gains in being borrowed - just 5.1 percent and 7.5 percent,
respectively.
"On the plus side, however, this focus on sectors related to
the global economy may mean the markets can absorb a domestic
hit, such as the end to (quantitative easing), with some
robustness," Loomes said.
Retail stocks are likely to be in focus next week as "Black
Friday" - the day after Thanksgiving when shoppers take
advantage of super deals designed to kick start the holiday
retail season. Black Friday, when many stores' accounts go from
red to black - begins sooner this year.
Major retailers including Target, Best Buy,
Macy's and Walmart are beginning their sales
around dinner time on Thanksgiving day. Internet retailer
Amazon.com has already started marking prices down.
Approximately 89 million shoppers flocked to stores during
Black Friday weekend last year, with nearly half finishing all
or most of their shopping, according to the National Retail
Federation.
ANTICIPATING DECEMBER
December is historically seen as the best month for the Dow
and the S&P 500, thanks to a frequent year-end surge by stocks
called the "Santa Claus rally."
Since 1929, the return on the S&P 500 for December has been
about 1.5 percent on average. For the Dow, the average return
has been about 1.3 percent on average from 1910 to 2010.
Investors will get a better sense of the state of the
housing sector next week. Data on Monday is expected to show
pending sales rose in October, and a report on Tuesday is seen
showing an increase in groundbreaking on homes that month and an
increase in prices in September.
Other economic data due next week include durable goods
orders, jobless claims, Chicago PMI and consumer sentiment, all
due on Wednesday.