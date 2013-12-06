NEW YORK Dec 6 U.S. companies are sounding the
alarm on fourth-quarter earnings, lowering profit estimates just
as the stock market is poised to end its best year since 1998.
The ratio of profit warnings to positive outlooks for the
current quarter is shaping up to be the worst since at least
1996, based on Thomson Reuters data.
More warnings may jolt the market next week, but market
watchers say this trend could be no more than analysts being too
optimistic at the beginning and needing to adjust downward.
Stocks rallied on Friday after a stronger-than-expected U.S.
payrolls report and ended nearly flat on the week after eight
straight weeks of gains. The Standard & Poor's 500 index
is up 26.6 percent for the year to date, on track for its best
yearly gain in 15 years.
"There's a natural tendency on the part of Wall Street in
any given year to be overly optimistic as it relates to the back
half of the year ... It isn't so much the companies' failing,
it's where Wall Street has decided to place the bar," said
Matthew Kaufler, portfolio manager for Clover Value Fund at
Federated Investors in Rochester, New York.
So any negative news about earnings may "already be in the
stock prices," he said.
The market has rallied even though it is faced with the
inevitable withdrawal of the Fed's stimulus, the drag on the
economy of stubborn high unemployment and the threat of rising
interest rates.
As the quarter heads to a close, economic data, including
the upbeat November payrolls report, suggest the recovery is
building momentum, so much so that some investors worry the
Federal Reserve may begin curbing its stimulus sooner rather
than later.
The signs of a strengthening recovery and uncertainty over
when the Fed will act have overshadowed a lot of earnings news
lately, and that trend is expected to continue.
U.S. primary dealers surveyed by Reuters on Friday said they
expect the Fed will start reducing its bond-buying program no
later than March. A handful of firms expect the central bank to
take action as early as December.
The policy-making Federal Open Market Committee's next
meeting is scheduled for Dec. 17-18.
Still, estimates for fourth-quarter S&P 500 earnings have
fallen sharply since the start of the year when analysts were
building in much stronger profit gains for the second half of
the year.
Earnings for the quarter are now expected to have increased
7.8 percent from a year ago compared with estimates of 17.6
percent at the start of the year and 10.9 percent at the start
of the fourth quarter.
Natalie Trunow, chief investment officer of equities at
Calvert Investment Management, which has about $13 billion in
assets, said the outlooks might not be enough to reverse the
positive momentum in the market at least in the near term.
"To some degree, (corporate) guidance is used to manage
earnings expectations," Trunow said. "In the first quarter, I
think people will expect tapering, so that's a negative. The
earnings season will have to compensate for that. If
(fourth-quarter) earnings are softer than expected, it will be a
double negative."
The 11.4 to 1 negative-to-positive ratio of earnings
forecasts sets the fourth quarter up as the most negative on
record, based on Reuters data.
So far 120 companies have issued outlooks. In a typical
quarter, between 130 and 150 S&P 500 companies issue guidance.
In small and mid-cap stocks, the trend appears much less
gloomy.
Thomson Reuters data for S&P 400 companies shows 2.2
negative outlooks for every one positive forecast, while data
for S&P 600 companies shows a similar ratio.
The S&P 500 technology sector so far leads in negative
outlooks with 28, followed by consumer discretionary companies,
with 22 warnings for the fourth quarter.
Steep holiday discounts are expected to result in thinner
profit margins for some retailers in the fourth quarter.
Third-quarter growth data showed a sharp rise in business
inventories and declining consumer demand, raising questions
about the impact on earnings.
"It appears while the percentage (of warnings) is high, it's
still not really infiltrating to all sectors," said Peter
Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in
New York. "Obviously it impacts the individual (stocks), but
maybe not the market trend."
Signs of a disappointing start to the holiday shopping
period dragged on consumer discretionary shares this week. The
sector declined 0.7 percent for the week.
The weakness gives investors further reason to focus on
November retail sales data, which is due Thursday and likely to
be the key report of the week.
"The big news will be retail sales," Cardillo said. "It ties
in with consumer spending" ahead of the holidays.