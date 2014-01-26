By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK Jan 26 Wall Street managed to avoid
major selloffs in 2013, but bears look ready - and anxious - to
take command.
U.S. stocks could be set for another selloff this week as
the Federal Reserve is expected to announce it will keep
withdrawing its economic stimulus, further pressuring equities
already roiled by a flight from emerging markets.
Investor sentiment turned strongly bearish last week as
emerging markets were hit by both country-specific problems and
the realization that the Fed's trimmed bond-buying program
reduces the liquidity that has boosted higher-yielding emerging
market assets and put a floor under U.S. stock prices.
The Fed's plan to gradually withdraw its stimulus has long
been expected to lead to a pullout from emerging markets. But
the prospect of an economic slowdown in China added to concerns
on Friday that emerging markets, particularly those with large
current account deficits, may struggle to support their
currencies this year.
The Fed's policy-setting committee meets on Tuesday and
Wednesday, with the announcement due after the meeting ends.
Another cut to the central bank's monthly purchase of Treasuries
and mortgage-backed securities - to $65 billion from $75 billion
- is all but certain, based on policymakers' recent comments.
"Is the Fed going to zigzag with the taper, based on what we
already knew, that emerging markets were vulnerable to liquidity
being taken out of the system in the U.S.?" said Quincy Krosby,
market strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark.
"It's a moral hazard," she said, adding that regardless of
when the Fed withdraws further, the expected market reaction
will be roughly the same.
The broad selloff in emerging markets over the past two
sessions translated into the worst week for global stocks
in seven months. The S&P 500 slid 2.6
percent, its largest weekly decline since June 2012.
It would be hard, however, for the Fed to skip a taper,
citing a pullback in the stock market, when the S&P 500 is just
3.1 percent below its record closing high, set last week.
SOME SEE 'BUY' SIGNS
Economic data this week, including new home sales and
consumer confidence, is expected to continue to paint a picture
of recovery in the U.S. economy, which could help bring buyers
back into U.S. equities.
"There are good domestic reasons to expect the U.S. economy
to be doing well over the year to come, and our central
expectation is that while U.S. markets could take a temporary
hit (due to the selloff in emerging markets), the shock will not
be a major one for the U.S. economy," Deutsche Bank analysts
wrote in a note released on Friday.
The Fed's promise to keep interest rates near zero for an
extended period could also help attract buyers. The question for
investors is: How far will the market pull back before cash
flows back in?
"Ultimately, it's going to be a buying opportunity," Krosby
said. "The market needs to figure out how much of the move has
been liquidity driven and what was based on earnings."
The technical picture deteriorated somewhat as the S&P 500
closed on Friday below its 50-day moving average for the first
time since early October. But last week's selloff also brought
momentum indicators down from overbought levels.
In a signal that the selling on Wall Street may be
overextended, investors were willing to pay more for spot
protection against a drop in the S&P 500 than three months down
the road.
The last time the spread between the CBOE Volatility Index
and three-month VIX futures turned negative was in
mid-October, shortly after a 4.8 percent pullback in the S&P 500
opened the door to the last leg of the 2013 market rally.
APPLE EARNINGS TO START THE WEEK
Aside from the Fed and economic data, traders will also face
this week's flood of earnings, including results from Dow
components Caterpillar, DuPont, Pfizer,
AT&T and 3M.
Technology bellwethers like Google and Facebook
will also post quarterly scorecards. Apple, the
largest U.S. company by market capitalization, will set the
stage after the closing bell on Monday.
"Earnings have not been as stellar as everyone is making
them out to be. You see massive stock buybacks, which have given
that impression," said Ken Polcari, director of the NYSE floor
division at O'Neil Securities in New York.
"Revenues are flat to down - not a good sign. At this point
in the cycle, people want to see revenues up."
With about a fourth of the S&P 500 components having
reported earnings so far, 63.9 percent have beaten analysts'
expectations. Over the past four quarters, 67 percent of
companies have exceeded bottom-line estimates.
