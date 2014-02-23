By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK Feb 23 For U.S. stock investors, the
main event will be Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's return
trip this week to Capitol Hill. Wall Street will hang on her
every word about the weather, of all things, when she goes
before the Senate Banking Committee to complete her semi-annual
testimony about monetary policy.
Yellen will speak to the Senate panel on Thursday, when she
will give the second part of her comments on monetary policy.
She had already reassured Wall Street with her testimony on Feb.
11 to the House Financial Services Committee that the Fed would
not make any changes to its schedule for trimming its stimulus.
Her initial appearance before the Senate Banking Committee
had been set for Feb. 13, when Washington, D.C., was walloped
with the heaviest snowfall of the season and the hearing had to
be postponed. Snowstorms and ice have repeatedly
slowed travel and commerce this winter in the Northeast, the
South and the Midwest, with the impact rippling through recent
economic data and companies' first-quarter profit warnings.
Yelena Shulyatyeva, an economist at BNP Paribas in New York,
said investors and economists will pay attention to Yellen's
answers on "questions about the weather, how much does she think
the weather is impacting economic activity and how much will
(the Fed) pay attention to that."
Market participants will also monitor Yellen's statements on
Thursday for any signs regarding the U.S. central bank's plans
as it tapers its stimulus measures. As the U.S. unemployment
rate nears the Fed's 6.5 percent target, the debate has grown
over whether interest rates should be raised.
James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St.
Louis, said on Friday that the U.S. economy is headed for a good
year of growth. He added that he expects the central bank to
keep trimming its massive bond-buying stimulus.
The Group of 20 central bankers and finance ministers, in
their two-day meeting over the weekend, acknowledged the
concerns of emerging nations that the Federal Reserve should
consider the impact of tapering its bond purchases, which has
led to capital flight from some of the more vulnerable markets.
Australian Treasurer Joe Hockey, who hosted the meeting,
said Yellen, in her first G20 meeting since becoming the Fed's
chair, was "hugely impressive" in dealing with members about the
impact of the U.S. central bank's tapering of its stimulus.
All told, the U.S. stock market could be roiled again by
political turmoil this week as investors monitor unrest in
Venezuela and Ukraine. While those countries represent a small
portion of the global economy, further deterioration could dent
sentiment.
S&P 500 FACES RESISTANCE AT 1,850
Stocks may find tougher sledding in the week ahead as
investors may be unwilling to push the Standard & Poor's 500
Index to a record past the all-time intraday high of
1,850.84 set on Jan. 15. That level has served as resistance in
recent sessions.
Over the past three weeks, the S&P 500 climbed 3 percent
while investors largely forgave a flurry of soft economic data
blamed on the harsh winter.
With the U.S. stock market's slight downturn on Friday, the
S&P 500 broke a two-week rally after flirting with its record
highs reached last month.
"1,850 seems to be a level where enough natural selling comes
out and it doesn't have the 'oomph' to take it up and through,
and every time that happens, it seems to back off a little bit,"
said Ken Polcari, director of the NYSE floor division at O'Neil
Securities in New York.
"If the market breaks down, (investors) are happy to jump in
and support. But if the market tries to break out, there are
plenty of people willing to take a little off the table because
they are still looking for the market over the next couple of
months to be volatile to the downside."
One potential hurdle to continued gains will come on Friday,
the day after Yellen's testimony, with a preliminary reading on
gross domestic product for the final three months of 2013. The
data is expected to show U.S. economic growth at an annualized
rate of 2.5 percent in the fourth quarter, down from a previous
reading of 3.2 percent.
"The GDP revisions, that will be big," said Jeffrey
Cleveland, chief economist at Payden & Rygel in Los Angeles.
"You could argue that some of that is priced in, or a lot of
it is priced in, but the sticker shock will be interesting,
especially given (that) the first quarter is tracking below the
fourth quarter."
THE CONSUMER CONFIDENCE GAME
This week's economic calendar includes consumer confidence,
new home sales and several other reports on the housing market,
durable goods orders, as well as the preliminary GDP data and
the final February reading on consumer sentiment from Thomson
Reuters and the University of Michigan.
While the housing data is likely to be discounted as a
result of the weather, the consumer confidence reading may still
give investors some insight into whether economic growth remains
on track.
"If you look at consumer confidence, looking past the
weather cycle of indicators, we find the economic outlook of
consumers has not changed materially despite all the other
indicators that may suggest otherwise," said Anastasia Amoroso,
global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Funds in New York.
"So if consumer confidence comes in as the preliminary
reading did, that suggests the end-user demand for goods and
services did not fall off a cliff, but rather has been deferred
due to weather."
Earnings season will also wind down, with retailers in focus
as the weather has added to the sector's many other challenges.
Retailers set to report earnings this week include Home
Depot Inc, Lowe's Companies Inc, Target Corp
, Macy's Inc, TJX Companies, JC Penney
Company Inc, Best Buy Co Inc and Gap Inc
.
Thomson Reuters data showed that of the 441 companies in the
S&P 500 that had reported results through Friday, 65.3 percent
had posted earnings above analysts' expectations. That was
slightly below the 67 percent rate for the past four quarters,
but above the 63 percent average since 1994.
