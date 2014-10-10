NEW YORK Oct 10 Volatility has returned to U.S.
stocks in sudden fashion, and for the first time all year it
doesn't appear that the weakness in equities is going to go away
quietly in the span of a few days.
The S&P 500 is only down 4 percent from its record high
reached in mid-September. But it posted back-to-back intraday
moves of more than 40 points this week for the first time in
three years, and Wall Street's fear gauge, the CBOE Volatility
Index, hit its highest level since December 2012.
No single issue has driven the selling. Catalysts include
concern about the Federal Reserve's eventual cuts to stimulus,
as well as worries about weak growth worldwide and its potential
effect on U.S. earnings. The slide in oil prices has also served
as a harbinger for poor demand, and investors in general got
caught betting heavily on further market gains at a time when
this stew boiled over.
The volatility recalls the last major period of big market
gyrations in the second half of 2011, when the first-ever credit
downgrade of the United States and the threat of a debt default
kept investors on their toes for several months. It's unclear
whether the current turmoil will last as long, but that it
hasn't been eclipsed by buying does show elevated concern.
"What is interesting about what is going on is that you have
several themes all feeding into the same action, and that action
is to mitigate risk," said Peter Kenny, chief market strategist
of Clearpool Group in New York.
The market's recent performance, at least before Friday
ended, is emblematic of this risk aversion: The only S&P 500
sectors to gain since the market's September 18 high are
defensive - utilities and consumer staples. This week also saw
the biggest weekly inflow on record to U.S. taxable bond funds,
while nearly $7 billion left stock funds.
One sign that investors anticipate more volatility has been
in the options market, where volumes have increased sharply.
October daily options volume has averaged 21 million contracts a
day, above the 17 million daily average for 2014.
In addition, the CBOE Volatility Index is trading higher
than monthly VIX futures contracts between now and May 2015, a
sign of worry about near-term ups and downs in the market.
"Just look at options volume versus stocks volume over the
past three to six months," said Tim Biggam, lead option
strategist at online brokerage TradingBlock.
"Options volume has been nothing but growing and stock
volume has been sort of petering out. A lot of the big players
are pre-positioning with options."
They may be getting in front of potential disappointments
out of earnings season, which picks up next week. Growing worry
over Europe and other overseas economies has money managers
concerned companies will forecast weakness. Should U.S. results
prove strong, however, the season may stem the recent selling.
"The earnings reports from the U.S. should help put a bottom
in the market and lead to some regained strength. We think we
remain in good shape," said Jim McDonald, chief investment
strategist at Chicago-based Northern Trust Asset Management,
which has about $924 billion in assets.
The next two weeks bring a slew of results, including from
S&P 500 companies with some of the highest levels of sales
abroad, like chipmaker Intel.
A profit warning from Microchip Technology late
Thursday has already put a negative spin on that industry's
outlook. It dragged down the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index
by more than 5 percent on Friday, even as the
semiconductor industry is forecast to see profit growth of 25
percent in the third quarter.
Tech stocks, including semiconductors, are showing weakness
when looking at S&P sector rotation trends. In fact, the
market's growth sectors - financials, industrials, tech and
until recently, consumer discretionary shares - are either
weakening or lagging the market outright. Sectors like utilities
and staples are leading, a sign of investors remaining cautious.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch, additional reporting by
Saqib Ahmed, Chuck Mikolajczak and Rodrigo Campos; Editing by
David Gaffen and Nick Zieminski)