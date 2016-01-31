(Repeats, without change, story that first ran on Friday, Jan.
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK Jan 31 Stock market investors who
spent January swayed by oil prices, economic weakness in China
and central bank speculation may continue to do that this week,
even though it should be a dramatic one for earnings reports and
economic data.
Fourth-quarter 2015 earnings reports coming from Internet
leader Alphabet and Exxon Mobil, an
old-economy company hit by falling oil prices, will spotlight
the yin and yang of Corporate America.
If shares of Alphabet, Google's parent, rally in response to
the strong results that are expected, it could displace Apple
as the biggest company in the world. That would be
ironic and a confirmation of the move away from traditional
companies to new tech ones: Apple unseated Exxon when it climbed
to the top of the list in 2011.
So far, the earnings reporting season has painted a
bifurcated picture of corporate health: social media behemoth
Facebook reported fourth-quarter revenues more than 50
percent higher than those of the same quarter a year earlier,
while oil major Chevron reported its first quarterly
loss in more than 13 years.
As they have for several years running, companies are
generally beating expectations on earnings but doing so via cost
cuts and buybacks; the number of companies surprising analysts
with better-than-expected sales figures is far smaller.
Perhaps because of that, investors have muted their response
to earnings reports a bit while they ramp up trades based on
more global events, such as Chinese economic reports or oil
price declines and increases.
Though investors continue to bid up stocks of companies that
beat expectations and sell those that fail, the spread between
their performance has narrowed, said Jonathan Golub, chief
equity strategist at RBC Capital Markets in New York.
EARNINGS REPORTS AND JOBS NUMBERS
Alphabet reports earnings Monday. Its stock has moved on
average 5.5 percent (sometimes up, sometimes down) following its
previous eight quarterly results. With a market capitalization
near $517 billion, such a move higher would catapult it over
Apple's $536 billion.
The company's numbers are expected to shine.
"For the past two quarters Alphabet has delivered strong
results beating analysts' estimates," said Peter Garnry, head of
equity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen. "Facebook's blowout
fourth-quarter results point to strong mobile and video numbers
for Google."
Other companies reporting earnings this week include Aetna
, Pfizer, Merck, Anadarko,
ConocoPhillips, Occidental Petroleum and General
Motors.
On the economic front, the all-important U.S. employment
report expected Friday will close a week that includes key data
on factory activity and construction spending, car sales,
services sector growth and inflation.
The numbers come after data showed U.S. economic growth
slowed sharply in the fourth quarter with gross domestic product
up at a 0.7 percent annual rate.
"Manufacturing is clearly weak, segments of manufacturing
are in a recession, so the one thing that continues to keep our
head above water on a GDP basis is the consumer," said Don
Ellenberger, head of multi-sector strategies at Federated
Investors in Pittsburgh.
"Any sense of weakness in the payroll number or any of the
employment statistics we get ... would really be a cause for
concern."
