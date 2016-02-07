(Repeats story first published Friday with no changes to text)
By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 5 Coca-Cola Co,
PepsiCo and other consumer-facing companies spending big
bucks to advertise during Sunday's Super Bowl football
extravaganza will be making a play for more market share to
offset a slow economy and less overseas revenue.
In the year since the last Super Bowl, shares of companies
selling everyday consumer products like food and cleaning
supplies have outperformed most other sectors, partly because
they are seen as relatively safe bets in world of growing
macroeconomic worries.
But even that sector is vulnerable. Coca-Cola and PepsiCo
are set to report December-quarter results on Tuesday and
Thursday, respectively. Wall Street expects lower revenue and
net income than a year ago for both, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
They and other U.S. multinationals, including Super Bowl
advertisers Anheuser-Busch InBev and Colgate-Palmolive
, have been clipped by a strong dollar that is cutting
into revenues in Latin America and Asia. They also face
lackluster demand in the United States, where money saved from
low gasoline prices has failed to fuel a long-awaited lift in
spending at stores.
Tepid economic growth has pushed companies to spend more on
marketing in a bid to steal rivals' customers. That increase is
reflected in pricing for Super Bowl ads, up 76 percent over the
past decade, according to market research firm Kantar Media.
More than 100 million viewers in the United States and
millions more around the world are expected to view Sunday's
Super Bowl in Santa Clara, California.
Many familiar consumer brands are also struggling with the
trend toward healthier foods and reduced loyalty to decades-old
brands.
"Smaller niche brands are popular, they're cooler among the
millennials and the incumbents are challenged," said Bernstein
analyst Ali Dibadj. Larger brands "have to get the consumer to
think the brand is worth something and that's why, in our
opinion, they have to advertise more."
Coca-Cola and Pepsi are expanding their lineups of healthier
drinks and snacks to appeal to changing tastes, while
Anheuser-Busch is playing defense to growing numbers of small,
local breweries catering to a thirst for premium, craft beers.
Exencial Wealth Advisors is waiting to see how successful
Coca-Cola and PepsiCo are at rebalancing their businesses before
investing in them, said David Yepez, an investment analyst at
the firm, which oversees $1.4 billion.
The S&P consumer staples sector is expected to see
first-quarter earnings fall 0.7 percent, pulled down by a
12.5-percent drop at Wal-Mart Stores, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. That compares to a 3.6 percent drop, on
average, in earnings for S&P 500 companies.
Boston Beer Co, which sells Sam Adams and beer
brands from regional breweries, is Morningstar analyst Adam
Fleck's top stock pick. It trades around 23 times expected
earnings, compared to 25 for Anheuser-Busch InBev, according to
Thomson Reuters data. The company reports results Feb. 18.
"While SAM's long-term growth rate will inevitably decline,
the company should grow its top line faster than the typical
beverage company and also has quite a bit of room to increase
its profitability over time," Fleck said.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Nick Zieminski)