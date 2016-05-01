(Repeats Friday column without changes)
By Laila Kearney
NEW YORK May 1 Coming off a barrage of flimsy
company earnings reports that included Apple's first revenue
drop in 13 years, investors will turn to April jobs data for
signs of budding resilience or further weakening in the second
quarter.
U.S. nonfarm payrolls, unemployment and wages data are due
Friday May 6, when the economy is expected to have added 200,000
jobs in April, with the unemployment rate unchanged at 5 percent
and a wage increase of 0.3 percent, according to Reuters data.
Unlike in recent months, where weak jobs numbers were
counted on to stave off another Federal Reserve interest rate
hike, investors are now itching for better-than-expected
employment data to indicate a stronger next earnings season,
analysts said.
"The most important thing to stock investors is not what the
Federal Reserve will do in June at their meeting; the most
important thing is to see a recovery in the economy and
earnings," said Hugh Johnson, chief investment officer of
Albany, New York-based Hugh Johnson Advisors.
Even as expectations for first-quarter earnings have
improved of late, S&P 500 companies are still seen posting a 5.9
percent earnings fall in the first quarter. On April 1, the
estimate was for a 7.1 percent decline.
With dismal U.S. gross domestic product figures released on
Wednesday showing the slowest economic expansion in two years
, jobs will be especially important for signaling a
second-quarter recovery, Johnson said.
If employment can beat estimates, markets will likely rally,
Johnson said, even if the number triggers talk of an impending
rate hike at the Fed.
After a slow climb since the start of the month, as many
companies beat ultra-low first-quarter earnings expectations,
stocks fell sharply over the last two trading days. Pushing the
downturn were Apple's results, which included the first
decline in iPhone sales.
SACRIFICE THE SHORT TERM
Even if a stronger-than-expected jobs report furthers a
short-term selloff, investors would then feel more confident
that a bull market is sustainable without Fed support, said Mark
Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney Capital
Management.
"If we're going to see positive economic growth perpetuate,
it needs to come on the back of job growth and wage increases,"
Luschini said. "If we did see some disruption as a consequence
of the Fed raising interest rates, it would be welcome."
Stronger employment data signals an increase in demand for
consumer goods, which typically indicates better revenue for
companies.
"The jobs report is a great running barometer on how our
economy is doing," said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at
BMO Private Bank.
Ablin said he would pay close attention next week to any
changes in wage growth, which has been particularly stagnant.
Average hourly earnings gained seven cents in March after
slipping the prior month. Nonfarm payrolls rose 215,000 in March
and the unemployment rate edged up to 5.0 percent from an
eight-year low of 4.9 percent.
In addition to employment figures, analysts said they will
continue to look at earnings reports next week, Fed officials'
comments, and economic data, including manufacturing, services
sector growth and car sales.
(Reporting by Laila Kearney Editing by Rodrigo Campos and James
Dalgleish)