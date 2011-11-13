(Updates column sent late Friday with Berlusconi's exit on
Saturday and Sunday's government news in Italy)
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK Nov 13 Wall Street is stuck in a
highly volatile range as investors hoping for a rally into the
end of the year are browbeaten by Europe's unfolding crisis.
For months, investors have been enthusing about
valuations, earnings and, more recently, signs of an improving
economy. Those may be good reasons why stocks should rally,
but even the most ardent are starting to sound a bit glum.
The political intrigue in southern Europe has flummoxed
investors stateside. Papademos has replaced Papandreou.
Berlusconi is, well, gone -- leaving the presidential
palace on Saturday secretly through a side door after his
resignation as prime minister while crowds shouted "clown,
clown" among other insults and threw coins at his
limousine.[ID:nL5E7MC048] [ID:nL5E7MD0BQ]. When word of his
departure spread, people danced in the streets and drank
Champagne.
The headlines and the subsequent volatility seem
relentless.
"It literally just changes consistently each and every
night," said Jeremy Zirin, chief U.S. equity strategist at UBS
Wealth Management in New York.
Early last week, "there were worries about a potential
Italian default, and now we've seen government and regime
change in two of the periphery nations."
'A BEAUTIFUL DAY'
Again, events in Europe over the weekend could end up
shaping the start of the trading week in U.S. markets.
Italy's Senate approved a new budget law, clearing the way
for approval of the package in the lower house on Saturday and
the formation of an emergency government to replace that of
Silvio Berlusconi. [ID:nL5E7MB10I]
On Sunday, Italy's President Giorgio Napolitano led a
quick round of meetings with political party leaders at his
hilltop palace to find a new prime minister and government. The
talks are likely to wrap up at around noon (1700 GMT) when
Napolitano is expected to ask Mario Monti, former European
commissioner, to create a government made up mostly of
technocrats in time for markets to start trading on Monday.
[ID:nL5E7MD049]
"See what a beautiful day it is?" Napolitano said to
reporters, upon leaving his hotel to go to church and then his
Senate office.
In Athens, former European Central Bank policy-maker Lucas
Papademos was sworn in as Greek prime minister, replacing
predecessor George Papandreou after days of political
wrangling. He is tasked with meeting the terms of a bailout
plan to avert bankruptcy. [ID:nL5E7MB0AA]
The net result was that the S&P 500 ended last week with a
gain of almost 1 percent after a drop of nearly 4 percent on
Wednesday.
That midweek plunge came after Italy's bond yields blew
out to over 7 percent, raising fears that the country, which
is also the world's third-largest bond market, could go
bankrupt.
But with worries that the crisis could spread to other
countries, investors are looking for either the European
Central Bank or EU governments to commit more capital in order
to backstop sovereign bond markets.
"For the markets to continue to rally, we would need to
see market confidence that Italian, Spanish and French bonds
are money good," Zirin said. "There is likely to be more
volatility around the sovereign debt crisis until we get more
capital committed to the solution."
HEDGING THEIR BETS
Many investors picked up put options heading into the
weekend to hedge against a potential downdraft in equities
next week.
Options traders exchanged about 1.48 million contracts on
the Financial Select Sector SPDR fund (XLF.P) -- 3.6 times the
average daily volume -- as puts outpaced calls by a factor of
more than 13-to-1, according to Trade Alert.
Technical factors are taking on greater significance as
the S&P 500 hovers at the top end of its trading range and
traders watch for a break either up or down. When that
happens, it could be swift if recent volatility is anything to
go by.
Ari Wald, a technical analyst at Brown Brothers Harriman
in New York, said evidence is building for a move to the
downside after the index failed for a second time since late
October to push above its 200-day moving average at around
1,272.
"If we keep failing at this, it looks like it's confirming
another lower high from the May peak," he said. "This still
looks like a downtrend to me."
The 200-day moving average, a closely followed level, has
emerged as a key battleground for investors this year, with
successive tests to the downside over the summer eventually
leading to a 13 percent cascade during five fraught trading
days in August.
On the downside, Wald sees support at the 50-day moving
average at around 1,200. A breach of that could take the index
back to around 1,100 in early 2012, he said.
But market technicians also say positive seasonalities
could be in stocks' favor.
'TIS THE SEASON
November marks the start of the "six best months of the
year" when the Dow has booked an average gain of 7.5 percent
since 1950, compared with just 0.4 percent in the other half
of the year, according to the Stock Trader's Almanac.
One reason cited for that seasonal lift, at least during
the last few months of the year, is holiday spending.
Investors will look for more improvement in retail sales
when data for October is released on Tuesday, especially after
the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan report on Friday
showed consumer sentiment rose to a five-month high in
November.
This week, which is the last major week of earnings
season, some prominent retailers are set to report results and
give an outlook through the end of the year. They include
Wal-Mart Stores (WMT.N), often seen as a barometer of U.S.
consumer spending, and youth-oriented retailer Abercrombie &
Fitch (ANF.N).
"My guess is we are going to have a reasonably good
consumer in the year-end," said Philip Dow, director of equity
strategy at RBC Wealth Management in Minneapolis. "My target
on the S&P is 1,380. I still think it could happen."
(Wall St Week Ahead runs every Sunday. Questions or comments
on this column can be e-mailed to:
edward.krudy(at)thomsonreuters.com)
(Reporting by Edward Krudy: Editing by Jan Paschal)