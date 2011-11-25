By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Nov 25 U.S. investors came to the
Thanksgiving holiday table on Thursday mostly thankful that the
week was a short one, or losses could have been larger.
As another round of news and bond auctions from Europe
begins next week, traders will watch closely sovereign bond
yields that have kept markets on edge.
Yields rose in almost every euro-zone country this week,
and Germany failed to find enough bids for a 10-year auction.
The S&P 500 reacted by posting a second straight week of
declines and its worst week in two months.
Politicians are scrambling to find a way out of a
two-year-old sovereign debt crisis in the euro zone and a visit
to Washington from top European Union officials, as well as a
meeting of euro-zone finance ministers, will provide the market
with headlines and possibly add to uncertainty.
With the specter of rising yields, France, Britain, Italy,
Belgium and Spain are holding debt sales next week. The
direction of bond yields will determine the direction of equity
markets.
"Politicians are trying to buy themselves time so austerity
measures kick in and impact budgets and deficits and markets
become more forgiving and rates come down," said Wasif Latif,
vice president of equity investments at the San Antonio,
Texas-based USAA Investment Management, which manages about $45
billion.
"The credit market and fixed income are a little bit more
in the eye of storm; that's where the issue is rising, so
equities are more reactionary," he said. "You may continue to
see more of the same."
Investors have worried about rising borrowing costs in many
euro-zone nations, but Italy, the third-largest euro zone
economy, has grabbed most of the focus. On Friday Rome paid a
record 6.5 percent to borrow for six months and almost 8
percent to issue two-year zero coupon bonds. [ID:nL5E7MO3UP].
Many market participants have said that the sharply
differentiated risk-on and -off trades that the euro zone
crisis has generated has seen equities being sold as an asset
class, with little or no difference between strong and week
balance sheets and earnings reports. But a wedge has opened at
least from a global perspective, as data show stocks of
companies with more exposure to Europe are underperforming.
POLITICS TO DRIVE THE WEEK
U.S. President Barack Obama will meet on Monday with
European Council President Herman van Rompuy and European
Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso, and Europe's response
to the two-year sovereign debt crisis is expected to top the
agenda.
"The only thing that will come out of that is speculation,"
said Todd Salamone, vice president of research at Schaeffer's
Investment Research in Cincinnati, referring to the meeting in
Washington.
"It will come down to the U.S. trying to convince European
leaders to get something in place to solve this crisis."
Not many hopes are set either on Tuesday's meeting where
euro-zone finance ministers are expected to agree on how to
further strengthen the region's bailout fund.
On Thursday, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
presents the bank's annual report to the European parliament.
As the latest reminder from markets to politicians that
they are running out of time, Belgium's credit rating was
downgraded by Standard & Poor's.
IF EUROPE ALLOWS, DATA WILL BE KEY
Some of the most important U.S. economic monthly data will
be released next week, but will it be enough to unlink the
stock market's behavior and European yields.
New home sales and the S&P/Case-Shiller home prices index
will start the week showing if the housing market continues on
life support. Data on confidence among consumers, who flooded
U.S. stores on Friday as the holiday shopping season started,
will be released on Tuesday.
The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing report
is due, with investors not only looking at the U.S. number on
Wednesday but also factory readings from Europe and China on
Thursday.
By midweek labor data takes over with the private sector
employment report from ADP and Challenger's job cuts report,
followed Thursday by the weekly jobless claims numbers and
topped by Friday's monthly non-farm payrolls report.
"It would be a little bit refreshing to focus on the U.S.
data for a change," said Brian Lazorishak, senior quantitative
analyst and portfolio manager at Chase Investment Counsel in
Charlottesville, Virginia.
He said if European headlines allow it, the focus will be
in the labor market where "most people are looking for modest
improvement."
