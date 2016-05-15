(Repeats column published on Friday with no changes)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK May 13 As the anniversary of the S&P
500's high mark approaches, the benchmark U.S. stock index's
latest rally has stalled and failed to breach a key level,
prompting some calls for sell-offs, at least in the short term.
The rally, which started in mid-February and fizzled in late
April, took the S&P 500 just shy of its record close set May 21,
2015. The index trades at nearly 17 times the estimated earnings
of its components over the next year - still as expensive as at
its peak and in the two attempts since to breach it.
The latest rally was driven by more companies than a year
ago, something viewed as a positive by both market technicians
and those who deal with fundamentals. It was not, however,
enough to catapult the S&P to new highs.
The S&P rose almost 17 percent from its two-year low hit in
mid-February to this year's high mark of 2,111 in April.
"Seems every time we get up here the market runs out of
steam, investors start to worry about valuation," said Paul
Hickey, co-founder of research firm Bespoke Investment Group in
Harrison, New York.
Valuation is not the only reason to sell but it is "hard to
justify adding new money," he added.
Hickey said earnings need to catch up to valuations,
something that most analysts expect to happen in the second half
of the year according to the latest estimates compiled by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The first-quarter earnings growth estimate stood at negative
5.4 percent on Friday with 90 percent of S&P 500 companies
having reported. Revenues are expected to have fallen 1.9
percent from the first quarter of 2015. The second quarter
reporting season begins in July.
LINE IN THE SAND
Technical analysts see strong resistance, or significant
selling pressure, at 2,100 on the S&P. Both in August and
December the index hovered near that level before double-digit
percentage declines. Three weeks ago it again failed to get over
the hurdle, triggering calls for another sharp sell-off.
"For a breakout we need consecutive weekly closes above
2,100," said Katie Stockton, chief technical strategist at BTIG
in New York. "Momentum is not there yet, so I'm watching for the
downside."
Her technical analysis showed buyers would initially get
into the S&P when the index nears 2,000, and draw even more
support in the area between 1,925 and 1,950, she said.
"That's where I think the correction takes us. We need to
set higher lows compared to February; that would be the first
step toward a real recovery."
Another pillar for that recovery may already be in place, in
the form of broader market breadth. In the week the S&P set its
record last May, nearly 550 stocks on the New York Stock
Exchange hit a 12-month high. In six of the last seven weeks,
even more stocks have hit new highs despite a drop of over 1
percent in the S&P 500.
"We've had a consolidation of the move up, the market is
catching up to itself," said Bruce Zaro, chief technical
strategist at Bolton Global Asset Management in Boston.
Zaro said even though he saw "a potential for the (S&P 500)
to make fleeting nominal new highs," the market would eventually
break down due to the uncertainty ahead of the U.S. presidential
election on Nov. 8.
"We'll be in much firmer footing after the election."
