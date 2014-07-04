(Repeats to additional subscribers)
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, July 4 With all the hoopla over the
Dow topping 17,000 out of the way, the market's next focus will
be whether the fast-approaching earnings season can justify U.S.
stocks climbing further into record territory.
Many factors point to a second-quarter earnings season
poised to surprise substantially to the upside. There is an
outside chance that profits for S&P 500 companies could
return to double-digit growth for the first time in nearly three
years.
On the heels of Thursday's strong U.S. employment report,
some economists have begun talking up prospects for a 4.0
percent annual growth rate in gross domestic product for the
April-through-June period, a dramatic snap back from the first
quarter's contraction of 2.9 percent.
"It's a strong report that capped off a strong quarter.
Everything in the report points to 4 percent growth in the
second quarter," said Stuart Hoffman, chief economist at PNC
Financial Services in Pittsburgh, referring to June's jobs data.
Analysts polled by Reuters are calling for earnings growth
for the second quarter of 6.2 percent, and a return to double
digits in the third and fourth quarters: 10.9 percent and 11.9
percent, respectively. The last time that S&P 500 earnings
achieved double-digit percentage growth was the third quarter of
2011, when the growth rate was 18 percent.
But some signs suggest the 10 percent handle could be
breached a quarter earlier by the time all of the second-quarter
numbers are in.
"There is a chance that earnings could see double digits
this quarter, but only a very slim chance. The strong jobs
report can translate to better earnings after a period of time
but it can't be immediate," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment
officer at Solaris Group in Bedford Hills, New York.
In the coming week, aluminum producer Alcoa Inc will
get the earnings season started on Tuesday with second-quarter
results after the closing bell. Family Dollar Stores, Inc
will report quarterly results on Thursday before the
market opens. On Friday, earnings will be released by Fastenal
Co, a parts and tools supplier to the construction and
manufacturing industries, and Wells Fargo & Co, the
largest U.S. mortgage lender.
SIGNS OF THINGS TO COME
First among the encouraging signs of profit growth: Earnings
pre-announcements from companies have the most positive skew in
six quarters.
Of 133 pre-announcements from S&P 500 components so far, 97
have been negative, 24 positive and 12 in line with existing
forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters data. That puts the
negative-to-positive ratio at 4-to-1 for the second quarter, the
lowest since the fourth quarter of 2012. Moreover, that compares
with 5.9-to-1 in the first quarter and 5.5-to-1 a year earlier
in the second quarter of 2013.
Second, actual earnings growth tends to exceed forecast
growth by a sizable margin, because companies and the analysts
who track them tend to underestimate profits.
Since the fourth quarter of 2009 when profits returned to
growth after the recession, actual S&P 500 earnings growth at
the end of each quarterly cycle exceeded the growth forecast at
the start of each reporting period by an average of 5.7
percentage points.
Even factoring out the outsized profit growth rates in the
first six quarters following the recession, earnings have come
in an average of nearly 3 percentage points higher than the
forecast at the start of each reporting season.
For the first quarter, for example, the profit growth rate
on April 1 was pegged at 2.1 percent. When the numbers from all
500 companies in the index were tallied, though, growth was
actually 5.6 percent, 3.5 percentage points higher.
With the Dow and the S&P 500 in record territory and an S&P
500 price-to-earnings ratio of 15.6, the highest in nine years,
a substantial break to the upside on earnings would be a welcome
development for investors.
On Thursday, the Dow closed above the 17,000 milestone for
the first time, and the S&P 500 came within 1 percent of
piercing through 2,000. The Dow is up 3 percent for the year,
while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are both up 7.4 percent.
"We've had such a big move to this point that good data just
isn't enough to drive this market much further. It's really
coming down to company earnings. That's the only thing left that
can lead this market higher," said Rick Meckler, president of
LibertyView Capital Management, an investment advisory firm in
Jersey City, New Jersey.
(Reporting by Angela Moon; Additional reporting by Richard
Leong; Editing by Dan Burns and Jan Paschal)