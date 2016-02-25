NEW YORK Feb 25 Shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp slumped on Thursday, extending their year-to-date losses, a day after the company said it would suspend all fracking and slash spending.

Whiting's action is the latest by an oil producer to preserve capital amid plummeting crude prices, which have taken a big toll on the shares of exploration and production companies.

Whiting's shares, which have fared worse so far this year than some of its rivals, sank 5.1 percent to $3.53 on Thursday, after earlier hitting an all-time low of $3.35. The shares are off 63 percent since the start of the year.

The share move highlights the dilemma that investors are facing. Immediately after Whiting's no-fracking announcement on Wednesday evening, its shares rose about 9 percent, perhaps on hopes the sharp cutbacks would preserve precious cash. But by definition, a company that sharply cuts production is probably facing steep declines in revenues.

"It's a high-wire act for all of these guys right now," said Mark Hanson, a Morningstar senior equity analyst in Chicago.

But in the current environment of $33 a barrel for U.S. oil, "you just want to make sure you get through the next two years without going bankrupt," he said.

Companies that are perceived to have more options and a greater ability to withstand low oil prices for a longer period have generally outperformed their peers, Cowen and Co. analyst Ryan Oatman said.

Whiting said on Thursday, a day after reporting its quarterly results, that if oil prices recover back to the $40-$45 per barrel range, it would consider completing some of its wells.

Analysts expect the company to report a loss for the next four quarters, Thomson Reuters data shows.

Seaport Global Securities downgraded the stock on Thursday, while other analysts offered bearish comments.

Shares of rival producer Hess Corp. are down 14.2 percent for the year so far, while Continental Resources is down 11 percent.

Both also have cut their budgets for this year, though not as much as Whiting, which had the biggest cutback to date by a major U.S. shale company reacting to the plunge in crude prices.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum are down 36.8 percent for the year so far, while Concho Resources is down 4.4 percent. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Leslie Adler)