By Sinead Carew
| June 19
June 19 Whole Foods Market Inc shares
rose on Monday for the second straight trading session after
Amazon.com Inc announced plans to buy the upscale
grocer, with investors appearing to bet that rivals could step
in to create a bidding war.
Despite that possibility, Amazon shares also gained as Wall
Street analysts lauded the proposed $42-per-share deal and bet
that the company would prevail in any bidding battle.
After closing at $42.68 on Friday, Whole Foods shares were
up 1.5 percent at $43.32 on Monday morning after rising as high
as $43.64 earlier in the session, suggesting hopes it would end
up fetching a higher price. Amazon hit a high of $1,017 and was
last up 1.4 percent at $1,001.13.
Barclays analyst Karen Short raised her Whole Foods price
target to $48 from $38 and upgraded the stock to overweight from
equal-weight, citing the possibility of counterbids.
"Many will do anything to either make this acquisition more
costly for Amazon, or prevent the asset from landing in Amazon's
lap," Short wrote in a note to clients.
A $48-a-share price tag would be more than reasonable for a
fellow retailer that could eliminate overhead at Whole Foods,
Short said, while adding that very few companies could outbid
Amazon.
Benchmark Research analyst Daniel Kurnos also expects a
bidding war, but he said: "Amazon will ultimately be able to
outbid any other party by a meaningful amount, given the
valuation gap between them and WFM."
Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter said the deal was a "healthy
option to accelerate growth" at Amazon as it could use Whole
Foods supermarkets as distribution centers for its online
grocery service and to sell its own branded devices, such as
Kindle e-readers.
Pachter said Amazon was likely to increase spending to build
its online grocery business over the next several years, so the
acquisition would add only slightly to earnings while boosting
revenue significantly.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)