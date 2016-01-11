NEW YORK Jan 11 Shares of WidsomTree
Investments tumbled Monday after Goldman Sachs cut its
rating and price target on the stock, putting the sponsor of
exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on pace for its longest losing
streak ever and casting doubt on its ability to recover quickly.
The company has given up 23 percent of its value in the last
eight days alone, and is off more than 50 percent from its
record closing high in August as a global stock selloff hit it
particularly hard. Wisdom Tree specializes in currency-hedging
foreign exchange traded funds, which have given up a lot of
ground in early going in 2016.
On Monday Goldman lowered its rating to "sell" and cut its
price target to $14.50 from $22 per share, citing increasing
competition in the quantitative-driven ETF space in which
WisdomTree made its name and the impact of flat equity and bond
markets on organic growth. By mid-afternoon shares had fallen
9.3 percent to $12.06.
Goldman said those challenges should weigh on the company's
long-term growth. Many of its funds profit from export-driven
economies like Japan's because a decline in currencies helps
exporters. But weakness in China, easing monetary policy in
Japan and a strengthening of the U.S. dollar has diluted the
value of other currencies, boosting the costs of many of those
exports.
All ten of WisdomTree's top ETFs are showing negative total
returns so far this year, including the WisdomTree Europe Hedged
Equity ETF HEDJ, down 7.1 percent through Friday, and DXJ, down
7.2 percent, according to Morningstar Inc
Monday's declines put the stock on track for its eighth
straight day of declines, which would be the longest in its
14-year history.
WisdomTree shares currently are selling at 18.9 times the
company's expected 12-month forward earnings, well above the
price-earnings ratios of competitors such as BlackRock
at 8.7 and Janus Capital at 12.4. The median for its
peers is 12.4 times forward earnings. WisdomTree currently has
$48.9 billion in assets under management.
Thomson Reuters StarMine holds an intrinsic valuation on the
stock of $15.22, above its most recent price. But relative
valuation ranks, which compares a stock to its peers, stands at
22 out of 100. A score of 100 indicates the best value.
WisdomTree has had a long nice run in its flagship
currency-hedging funds. The WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity ETF
- which invests in Japanese stocks and uses derivatives
to peel out currency moves - outperformed its non-hedged
counterparts by at least nine percentage points in 2012, 2013
and 2014.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; additional reporting by Trevor
Hunnicutt)