By David Gaffen
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 11 Investors were hoping 2016
would be a fresh start after the U.S. stock market sputtered to
wrap up 2015. Instead, what they got was rotten.
Major averages kicked off the year with their worst week in
more than four years as investors fled the market, and fear is
on the rise that a full-blown bear market may be lurking. While
that may be overstated, markets do face an unsightly assortment
of obstacles. Here are some of the biggest worries on investors'
minds, and some factors that may mitigate the downside risk:
CHINA: The volatility surrounding the world's second-largest
economy is a primary concern of investors. Attempts by officials
there to tamp the selling in equities and the steady devaluation
of the yuan have fed worries about capital flight. Moreover, a
weakening in the currency could hurt demand for imports,
particularly those sold in dollars like oil.
U.S. exposure to China in terms of gross domestic product is
minimal - only about 0.7 percent of overall GDP, according to
Citigroup strategists - but the knock-on effect for other
emerging economies cannot be ignored. Furthermore, Citigroup
notes that companies with more than 20 percent of revenues from
China, including Apple, DuPont, Texas
Instruments and 30 others, have performed worse than the
overall market since the middle of 2015.
THE BULLISH CASE: China's weakened demand cuts the cost of
consumer goods and petroleum, and data on driving shows U.S.
consumers are spending their savings on gasoline by driving more
and spending on entertainment.
INVESTOR SENTIMENT: U.S. stock funds saw their worst week since
September as investors pulled more than $12 billion out of
equity funds, according to Lipper data. Every sector is down
this year.
After just five trading days, more than 40 S&P stocks have
already lost at least 10 percent on the year, and sectors
normally considered leaders including technology and consumer
discretionary are lagging the market.
Furthermore, areas that would be expected to benefit, for
instance, from the falling price of oil are struggling as well -
the Dow Jones Transportation Average is off by 7.5
percent in January, trailing the S&P 500's 6 percent drop and
even worse than energy's 6.8 percent fall.
"Sentiment is so bad in some corners of the market that
transportation stocks can't even rally while one of their main
costs deteriorates. It's rare to see new lows in transportation
stocks and oil at the same time," said Jason Goepfert, president
of Sundial Capital Research.
THE BULLISH CASE: Coincident lows in energy and transports have,
in the past, happened when the market is notably near a
bottoming out.
EARNINGS: Even though the U.S. economy is continuing to grow as
evidenced by recent figures on auto sales and jobs growth,
albeit at a slowing pace, public company earnings are in
recession. Estimates have fallen sharply in recent days, with
fourth-quarter results expected to fall by 4.2 percent from the
year-earlier period from a 3.7 percent drop anticipated at the
beginning of the year.
The forward price-to-earnings ratio, as a result of the
market's rapid drop in the last week, has retreated to a more
historically average 15.3 level, but stocks often need to become
cheaper to entice investors while markets are in a swoon like
this. Should profit estimates continue to fall, that will put
more pressure on stock price to decline as well.
One side note that is of concern: Citigroup, which reports
on Friday, as a result of poor earnings a year ago, is by itself
lifting the expected S&P growth rate dramatically, according to
Thomson Reuters data. Without Citi, earnings are expected to
fall 5.4 percent.
THE BULLISH CASE: Excluding the huge drag exerted by the energy
sector, earnings are positive.
DIVERGENT MONETARY POLICY: Strategists interviewed late Friday
noted that the Fed's intentions to keep raising rates at a
steady clip, compared with the European Central Bank's plans to
keep monetary stimulus going, will continue to drive volatility
as yields in the U.S. rise and conditions tighten.
The CBOE Volatility Index, or VIX, closed at 27.01 on
Friday, its highest since late September, and VIX futures show
an ongoing inversion, meaning investors expect more near-term
gyrations. Richard Bernstein of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC
said Friday that the Fed beginning rate hikes with the United
States and world in a profits recession had not happened since
1980-1981.
"We said many months ago it was a recipe for volatility -
guess we were right," he said.
THE BULLISH CASE: The Fed will continue to keep stimulus largely
in place with a slow pace of rate increases and massive balance
sheet designed to keep long-term interest rates from rising.
CREDIT SENTIMENT: The BofA/Merrill Lynch U.S. Corporate Bond
Index's spread has continued to widen, reaching 177 basis points
over comparable Treasuries on Friday, a few basis points away
from levels not seen since 2012. The equity market, for a time,
had ignored a similar rise in high yield spreads, but the
decline in high-rated credit is a potentially greater problem,
because it indicates reduced confidence in funding corporate
spending.
Brian Reynolds, strategist at New Albion Partners in New
York, says the weakness in credit and in stocks are, in a sense,
feeding on each other right now.
"Credit traders continue to watch stocks like a hawk," he
said. New issuance has remained healthy and should continue.
Eight big high-grade bond deals hit the market on Friday. But
further weakness in credit could signal more bumps for equities.
THE BULLISH CASE: Reynolds believes demand from pension funds
for credit deals will keep these markets active, and even
several months of churning in the stock market will not derail
credit activity.
