March 23 The holdout creditor in Stockton,
California's bankruptcy case filed an opening brief in its
appeal of the city's reorganization plan on Monday, claiming "no
bondholder has ever received so little in the history of
municipal bankruptcy."
The creditor, two funds managed by Franklin Templeton
Investments, said the city's plan to exit Chapter 9 was
discriminatory and punitive. Franklin said it would receive less
than one percent of its $30.5 million unsecured claim in the
case. Stockton, one of the few municipal bankruptcy cases
playing out across the country, received a green light to leave
Chapter 9 protection last fall.
(Reporting By Robin Respaut and Jim Christie; Editing by
Bernard Orr)