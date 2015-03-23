March 23 The holdout creditor in Stockton, California's bankruptcy case filed an opening brief in its appeal of the city's reorganization plan on Monday, claiming "no bondholder has ever received so little in the history of municipal bankruptcy."

The creditor, two funds managed by Franklin Templeton Investments, said the city's plan to exit Chapter 9 was discriminatory and punitive. Franklin said it would receive less than one percent of its $30.5 million unsecured claim in the case. Stockton, one of the few municipal bankruptcy cases playing out across the country, received a green light to leave Chapter 9 protection last fall. (Reporting By Robin Respaut and Jim Christie; Editing by Bernard Orr)