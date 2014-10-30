By Robin Respaut
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 30 A judge in Sacramento is
set to decide on Thursday if the California city of Stockton can
exit bankruptcy. If not, the city may need to cut its pension
obligations, a controversial issue that has captured the
attention of the $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal bond market.
A haircut to California Public Employees' Retirement System,
or Calpers, pensions would be unprecedented in municipal
bankruptcy. And both Stockton and Calpers have adamantly opposed
the idea.
But U.S. Federal Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Klein has been
eager to examine pensions, at times calling the issue "a
festering sore" that required the court "to get in there and
excise it and figure out what the story is." Earlier this month,
Klein ruled that pensions could be reduced in municipal
bankruptcy, opening a door for Stockton to negotiate its
contract with Calpers, the world's largest pension fund and the
city's largest creditor.
The court cannot force Stockton to cut its obligation to
Calpers, but it can prevent the city from exiting Chapter 9
after negotiating over $2 billion of debts.
If the plan is approved, Stockton would leave bankruptcy
after spending more than two years reducing its debts to
bondholders and retiree health benefits but without touching
pensions.
The city has warned that its public employees would flee for
other communities if pensions were impacted. That's a particular
concern for safety workers in Stockton, where homicides have
totaled 45 so far this year, including a brutally violent
weekend this month when five people were shot to death within
four hours.
Klein's ruling also spurred a debate over whether other
cities would seek bankruptcy to reduce burdensome workers'
benefits.
"The judge's ruling is going to have an impact on various
counties in California, as well as across the country," said Bob
Medlin, senior managing director at FTI Consulting. "It puts
Chapter 9 in the discussion in a way that it may not otherwise
have been."
California State Treasurer Bill Lockyer has warned that if
"judges in California are going to be activists in this domain,"
the state legislature may "close that door" for municipalities
to access Chapter 9.
But others are unconvinced.
"Chapter 9 is looking to be an ineffective tool to address
underfunded pensions," said Ty Schoback, senior municipal
analyst at Columbia Management Investment Advisers LLC, an asset
management firm. "There are a lot of cities that have pushed
through various pension reforms that go further than what
Detroit and Stockton are doing."
Indeed, Klein's ruling follows a similar move in Detroit's
ongoing bankruptcy case, where the city has proposed to cut
pensions slightly.
"At the end of the day, city managers and elected officials
answer to residents who are eager to see city services not
jeopardized," said Schoback. "I'm not sure the average citizen
cares about market access."
