* Storm expected to make landfall late Sunday
* Beryl threatens heavy rains, possible flooding
* Dangerous surf, rip currents likely in coastal areas
By David Beasley
ATLANTA, May 27 Tropical Storm Beryl closed in
on the southeastern U.S. coast on Sunday, dumping rain and
whipping up heavy surf from northeastern Florida to South
Carolina.
The second named storm of the 2012 Atlantic hurricane season
is expected to make landfall later on Sunday with possible wind
gusts to hurricane force, the U.S. National Hurricane Center
said.
The powerful pack of thunderstorms has prompted tropical
storm warnings along the coast in northern Florida, Georgia and
parts of South Carolina, disrupting Memorial Day weekend plans
for some beachgoers and travelers.
At 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT), Beryl was packing sustained winds
of 65 miles per hour (105 kph) and located about 8 5 miles (137
km) e a st-southeast of Jacksonville, Florida, the hurricane
center said.
Beryl was moving west toward the U.S. coast at 10 mph (16
kph), with tropical storm force winds near the coast of
northeastern Florida.
The storm's approach led some vacationers in Georgia to
leave early, said Alden Alias, the front desk manager at The
King and Prince Hotel on St. Simons Island, a popular coastal
resort town.
"The waves are pretty big," she said. "The winds are
starting to pick up."
City officials in Jacksonville canceled Memorial Day
ceremonies scheduled for Monday and closed some local parks as
the storm drew closer.
"I am encouraging all area residents to stay indoors and off
the streets as the storm hits," Jacksonville Mayor Alvin Brown
said.
Computer forecast models show Beryl moving on an eventual
path back out over the Atlantic after coming ashore, posing no
threat to U.S. oil and gas installations in the Gulf of Mexico.
Forecasters say it is expected to weaken to a depression by
Monday night.
The storm is forecast to dump as much as 4 to 8 inches
(10-20 cm), with as much as 12 inches (30 cm) in some areas, and
threaten rip currents and possible coastal flooding, the
hurricane center said.
Beryl formed off the South Carolina coast late on Friday as
a subtropical storm, a reference to the storm's structure.
Subtropical storms usually have a broader wind field than
tropical storms and shower and thunderstorm activity farther
removed from the storm's center.
It was reclassified as a tropical storm on Sunday.
Beryl followed the season's first storm, Tropical Storm
Alberto, which was the earliest-forming Atlantic storm since
2003.
The Atlantic hurricane season officially runs from June 1 to
Nov. 30.