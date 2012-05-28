* Storm weakens after making landfall
* Beryl's very heavy rains are "main concern" - NHC
* Georgia and the Carolinas in storm's path
By David Beasley
ATLANTA, May 28 Tropical Storm Beryl cut a soggy
path across the U.S. southeast on Monday after swirling ashore
in Florida at near hurricane strength.
The second named storm of the 2012 Atlantic hurricane season
lashed the East Coast from north Florida to southern parts of
North Carolina, and created a risk of flooding inland, even
after it was downgraded to a tropical depression late Monday
morning.
"The main concern with slow moving Beryl continues to be
very heavy rains which are expected to occur from northern
Florida to southeastern North Carolina during the next day or
two," the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said in an
advisory late Monday afternoon.
At 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT), Beryl's top sustained winds had
dropped to 30 miles per hour (48 kph) and its center was 150
miles (241 km) southwest of Savannah, Georgia.
Little change in strength was expected over the next 48
hours. But the storm, targeting parts of Georgia, South Carolina
and North Carolina, was forecast to dump as much as 4 to 8
inches (10 to 20 cm) of rain, in some areas, the hurricane
center said.
It said some locations could be hit with as much as 12
inches of rain (30 cm) as the storm moved north-northwest at 5
miles per hour (8 kph).
Beryl peaked near hurricane strength as it made landfall
shortly after midnight near Jacksonville Beach, Florida, packing
winds of 70 mph (113 kph). That was just shy of the 74 mph (119
kph) threshold that would have made it a Category 1 hurricane on
the five-step Saffir-Simpson intensity scale.
Computer forecast models show Beryl moving on an eventual
path back out over the Atlantic, posing no threat to U.S. oil
and gas installations in the Gulf of Mexico.
Beryl downed trees and caused power outages as it tore
across parts of northeast Florida after making landfall, and it
disrupted Memorial Day plans in many areas. But no storm-related
deaths or serious injuries had been confirmed by late Monday
afternoon.
Beryl formed off the South Carolina coast late on Friday as
a subtropical storm, a reference to the storm's structure.
Subtropical storms usually have a broader wind field than
tropical storms and shower and thunderstorm activity farther
removed from the storm's center.
It was reclassified as a tropical storm on Sunday.
Beryl followed the season's first major storm, Tropical
Storm Alberto, which was the earliest-forming Atlantic storm
since 2003.
The Atlantic hurricane season officially runs from June 1 to
Nov. 30, though it is not unusual for storms to form earlier.
