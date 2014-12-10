By Dan Whitcomb
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Dec 10 A major winter storm moved
across the Pacific Ocean into Northern California on Wednesday
and was expected to pummel the state with torrential rainfall,
high winds and dangerous heavy surf over the next few days, the
National Weather Service said.
Authorities issued flood warnings, high surf and wind
advisories ahead of the storm and said they feared that
predicted heavy showers could cause mudslides in wildfire
scarred foothills across the state.
"As far as serious debris flows this is probably the biggest
threat we've seen so far this winter on the burn areas, just
because the rainfall has the potential to be so intense in such
a short period of time. That's what we've seen in the past is
most conducive to debris flows," National Weather Service
meteorologist Mark Jackson said.
A winter storm that moved through Southern California last
week, the first of the season, brought record-breaking amounts
of rain to some communities but that rain was not as intense,
falling over a longer period of time, Jackson said.
During the brunt of the current storm, which was expected to
hit Central California on Thursday evening and Southern
California on Friday morning, forecasters were expecting 1 to 2
inches (2.5 to 5 cm) of rainfall on coastlines and inland
valleys and up to 4 inches (10 cm) in mountain areas.
Heavier surf was already being seen on state beaches on
Wednesday afternoon and forecasters said some local sets could
hit 25 feet (7.6 meters) along the Central California coast,
with 8 to 12 foot (2.4 to 3.6 meters) waves in Ventura, Los
Angeles and Orange Counties.
Authorities issued advisories for residents to stay off
jetties, piers and rocks to avoid getting washed into the surf.
"It's common sense. If you look out and the surf looks like
a gigantic washing machine, most people know they shouldn't go
in there," Jackson said. "Once you're in the water it's very
difficult to control your fate."
California has been in the grip of a record-shattering,
multi-year drought that has forced officials to sharply reduce
water supplies to farms and prompted drastic conservation
measures statewide.
Jackson said the storm would provide some small measure of
relief to the state but that it would not end the drought on its
own.
"Certainly these storms don't hurt," he said. "But to really
make a significant dent in the drought, we need numerous storms
over several months at least."
